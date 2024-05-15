BREAKING: Amanda Simpkins resigns from Buncombe County Board of Education

Posted on by Greg Parlier
Amanda Simpkins

Board member Amanda Simpkins resigned from the Buncombe County Board of Education, effective immediately.

In a statement to the board at a special called work session May 15, an emotional Simpkins said she was stepping down for “personal reasons” and because of “some changes going on.”

Several board members expressed sadness over her announcement and thanked Simpkins for her service.

“Any challenge I have asked her to attack, she has done it with grace, authenticity and strength. She has represented us, Buncombe County Schools and this board in an exemplary fashion,” said board Chair Ann Franklin.

“You bring so much to the board. The love you have for teaching, the love you have for sports, the love you have for every single child and every teacher because you know what it takes to be a teacher. … You’re going to be missed,” added board member Kim Plemmons.

Simpkins, who graduated from BCS in 1999, taught math for 10 years in the district. She was elected to the board as its only at-large member in 2020, and was up for reelection this November. By law, the board has 60 days to appoint her replacement, according to board attorney Dean Shatley.

Board members voted May 15 to advertise the vacancy immediately and require letters of intent from any interested parties be submitted by the end of business day Wednesday, May 22. They will hold a special called meeting Tuesday, May 28 to announce the board’s appointment, Franklin said. The board has two scheduled meetings in June, including a regular meeting Thursday, June 6 and a special budget meeting Thursday, June 27.

 

 

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.