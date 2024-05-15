BREAKING: Amanda Simpkins resigns from Buncombe County Board of Education

Board member Amanda Simpkins resigned from the Buncombe County Board of Education, effective immediately.

In a statement to the board at a special called work session May 15, an emotional Simpkins said she was stepping down for “personal reasons” and because of “some changes going on.”

Several board members expressed sadness over her announcement and thanked Simpkins for her service.

“Any challenge I have asked her to attack, she has done it with grace, authenticity and strength. She has represented us, Buncombe County Schools and this board in an exemplary fashion,” said board Chair Ann Franklin.

“You bring so much to the board. The love you have for teaching, the love you have for sports, the love you have for every single child and every teacher because you know what it takes to be a teacher. … You’re going to be missed,” added board member Kim Plemmons.

Simpkins, who graduated from BCS in 1999, taught math for 10 years in the district. She was elected to the board as its only at-large member in 2020, and was up for reelection this November. By law, the board has 60 days to appoint her replacement, according to board attorney Dean Shatley.

Board members voted May 15 to advertise the vacancy immediately and require letters of intent from any interested parties be submitted by the end of business day Wednesday, May 22. They will hold a special called meeting Tuesday, May 28 to announce the board’s appointment, Franklin said. The board has two scheduled meetings in June, including a regular meeting Thursday, June 6 and a special budget meeting Thursday, June 27.