Buncombe inches closer to a property tax hike

As local school districts clamor for funding to cover costs and avoid cuts after Tropical Storm Helene, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners is facing the possibility of needing to raise taxes to balance next fiscal year’s budget.

Buncombe Budget Director John Hudson told commissioners at a work session May 2 that in order to balance the budget as currently arranged, they would need to raise the property tax rate by 3.21 cents per $100 of taxable value before considering any spending increases for K-12 education. That increase would cost a property owner whose home is valued at $400,000 about $128 more in taxes next year.

That proposed rate is around a penny less than it was a week ago after staff adjusted revenue projections and cut almost $5 million from “discretionary expenses.”

Meanwhile, Buncombe County Schools (BCS) and Asheville City Schools (ACS) made lengthy pitches to commissioners at the work session. The larger BCS district said it needed about $10.3 million more than it got last year to maintain its current level of staffing and services, while ACS said it needed about $2.4 million more.

If commissioners elect to approve those requested increases, it would require up to an additional 3-cent hike in the property tax rate, said Commission Chair Amanda Edwards. If commissioners approve the school district budgets while making no further adjustments to its overall budget, residents could be facing somewhere in the ballpark of a 6-cent property tax rate increase, which would increase taxes by about $240 for a property owner whose home is valued at $400,000.

Commissioner Drew Ball said the board should remain cognizant of other potential tax increases coming from the City of Asheville and other municipalities when considering passing a property tax hike of its own. At the same meeting, fire chiefs from six rural county fire districts presented requests for commissioners to approve various tax increases in their districts.

County Manager Avril Pinder is scheduled to present a balanced draft budget to commissioners at their Tuesday, May 6 meeting. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20. Commissioners are slated to vote on the 2025-26 budget on Tuesday, June 3.

This story was supported by the Fund for Investigative Reporting and Editing.