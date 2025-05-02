Buncombe school board hopes to maintain current service levels next year

The Buncombe County Board of Education passed a budget May 1 aimed at “sustaining critical services” currently provided to students and families.

The $105.9 million “prototype” spending plan, passed 7-0, amounts to a $10.3 million increase over the current year’s budget in order to pay for increasing costs outside of the district’s control and to maintain the same level of staffing and service as this year, said Superintendent Rob Jackson.

“We’re not getting what we need, particularly from the state level. We’ve got to ask our county commissioners for more money. It’s going to be tough,” said board member Kim Plemmons.

The district projects having to spend an additional $4.2 million this year on salaries and benefits, which will likely be required but not completely funded by state legislators.

In order to not drain the district’s fund balance, Jackson said it will cost the district an additional $4.1 million to maintain the same level of services provided this year. Those services include counselors, social workers, nurses and assistant principals that are not funded by the state but that Jackson says are vital for the district’s success.

Additionally, expenses like utility costs and insurance are projected to increase by about $2 million.

TOUGH ASK: Buncombe County Board of Education member Kim Plemmons, right, acknowledged it was going to be tough to ask the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners for a funding increase after Tropical Storm Helene.

Buncombe County Schools (BCS) was forced to use reserves to get through the school year after Buncombe County clawed back $3.9 million in January in response to Tropical Storm Helene.

The budget is based almost entirely on estimates because the district does not yet have clarity on how much it will get from any of its three funding sources — federal, state and county, said Tina Thorpe, BCS’ chief financial officer.

Jackson, along with Asheville City Schools Superintendent Maggie Fehrman, will present the districts’ budgets to the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners at a work session Friday, May 2, at 11 a.m. County Manager Avril Pinder will present a balanced county budget, including education spending, to commissioners at the Tuesday, May 6, meeting. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, and commissioners will vote on 2025-26 spending Tuesday, June 3.

