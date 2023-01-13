Buncombe school board supports control over academic calendar

Buncombe County Schools is still playing by the rules set by the North Carolina General Assembly this coming school year. But the district’s patience is growing thin.

During their meeting of Jan. 12, members of the Buncombe County Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution that supports amending the state’s school calendar law. The document blasts the current law for a range of woes, from learning loss to difficulty in providing teacher training.

Academic calendars across North Carolina are determined by Senate Bill 187, passed by the General Assembly in 2004. The law states that the first day of school will be “no earlier than the Monday closest to August 26, and the closing date for students be no later than the Friday closest to June 11.”



Asheville school board prepares for superintendent search During their Jan. 6 retreat, members of the Asheville City Board of Education reviewed their next steps for hiring a new superintendent. According to a draft timeline, the board will develop an online survey, decide whether to work with a search firm and schedule a series of public meetings to gather community input by the end of January. The board approved six such input meetings during the retreat, with one to take place virtually and the others in person at the district’s central office, the Arthur R. Edington Education and Career Center, Ira B. Jones Elementary School, Hall Fletcher Elementary School and Isaac Dickson Elementary School. The school board is planning to schedule a special called meeting later this month to finalize dates and times. The board plans to interview candidates for the position in March, with a final selection anticipated for April. Once hired, the new superintendent will begin in June. Former Superintendent Gene Freeman left abruptly June 15, more than five months before his previously announced November retirement, when the district bought out his contract. The system has hired five superintendents over the last 10 years. Jim Causby is currently serving as interim superintendent. The late August start date means Buncombe’s schools don’t complete the first semester until mid- to late January. According to the resolution, that timing means high school students don’t take their first-semester exams until after the winter break, which “negatively impacts students and faculty and further, is an inefficient use of instructional time.” Students who graduate at the end of the first semester often have trouble registering for higher education, because their final exams overlap with the start of college courses in January.

The resolution adds that the lack of calendar flexibility harms teachers as well. “Scheduling workdays and professional development during the school year for faculty and staff is almost impossible during the fall semester and remains challenging in the Spring semester, despite the significant increase in areas which faculty and staff are required by law to receive training,” it reads.

The school board’s move is less forceful than that of the neighboring Henderson County Board of Education, which voted Jan. 9 to start its school year two weeks before allowed by state law. Buncombe school board member Rob Elliot noted that making such a move could open BCS up to sanctions from the General Assembly or lawsuits, such as one underway in Union County.

“As we’ve stated over and over here tonight, our main goal is to do what’s best for the children. And having taught in high school and [been a principal], to have those exams before Christmas means the world to the children,” said board member Judy Lewis. “And if we’re able to provide that and so many other things that are mentioned here tonight, … I think that would be doing such a wonderful service. And I hope the state will listen to our plea.”

Following the vote on the resolution, the school board approved the district’s 2023-24 academic calendar. Students will begin on Monday, Aug. 28 — the earliest date legally allowed — and wrap up on Monday, June 10.