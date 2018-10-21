Business in brief: Regan joins Chamber, entrepreneurship conference

Regan joins Asheville Chamber

Ryan Regan has joined the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce’s economic development team as director of business development.

Regan previously worked for North Carolina’s Southeast, a regional economic development partnership based in the Wilmington area, where he marketed 18 counties to attract new jobs and investment to the region.

As director of business development, Regan will focus on recruiting new businesses to the Asheville area in accordance with the AVL 5×5 economic development strategy, which targets the creation of new, high-paying jobs in advanced manufacturing, health care, and science and technology.

$20,000 up for grabs at Hatch This

Returning for its second year, Hatch This combines techie business tropes including an accelerator, a hackathon and, of course, a party. Participants will compete for $20,000 in prizes, including a $5,000 seed funding package.

According to a press release, “Participants should come ready to pitch a business idea or be eager to offer their skills by joining a team. Once teams form, the real work begins: In small groups, they build a prototype, get real user feedback, pitch their deck in front of real investors and compete for prizes.”

The accelerator events will take place Friday-Sunday, Nov. 2-4, at Hatch at 45 S. French Broad Ave., Asheville. Tickets are $75 and include all activities, food and swag.

The general public is invited to attend the final pitch event Sunday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. at the Asheville Social Hall, 81 Broadway; tickets are $10.

For the full agenda, mentor lineup, and ticket details, visit www.hatchavl.org/hatchthis.

On the job

Attorney Phillip T. Jackson of Roberts & Stevens has become a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

Dusty Allison joined Carolina Mountain Sales of Asheville as a real estate broker.

Aaron Kreizman, Brad Mcclain, Ryan Pepper, Reis Rose, Claire Sonnier and Ashley Witherspoon joined EXIT Realty Vistas in Arden.

Rebecca Herron and Kris Salvatore joined EXIT Realty Vistas in Weaverville.

Tech funding program accepts applications

The One North Carolina Small Business Matching Funds Program is accepting applications through June 30 for the program’s 2018-19 fiscal year funding cycle.

Under the program, the state awards matching grants of up to $50,000 to businesses that have recently won a highly competitive Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer grant. These federal SBIR and STTR grants are the single largest source of early-stage technology development and commercialization funding for small businesses nationally.

North Carolina is among a handful of states with a matching program to leverage federal technology funding.

The N.C. Board of Science, Technology & Innovation administers these grants. Program information and application instructions are available at nccommerce.com/sti.