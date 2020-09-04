Cawthorn, Davis face off at 7:30 p.m.

Live blog from Virginia Daffron. Most comments are paraphrased.

7:39 p.m.

Madison Cawthorn completed his opening statement. Appeals to liberals and conservatives. Moe Davis takes the stage. Says he’s a big supporter of media and information access.

7:41 p.m.

Davis outlining the basics of his biography. Now saying redrawing of 11th district lines was critical to his decision to run. “We’re behind in this district” in health care, broadband, other areas. “We can do better.”

7:43 p.m.

Aisha Adams asks first question to Madison Cawthorn: You’ve been accused of sexual assault. What do you say to women, Black and brown people, LGBTQIA people? Faced accusations of being a white nationalist.

Cawthorn: Tried to kiss girls in high school. Categorically deny being a white nationalist. What is it about the Democratic party that makes them want to engage in character assassination? Can’t stand on ambiguity of being character assassins.

7:46 p.m.

Davis response: Proud of endorsements from civil rights good. Wants to clarify: Had nothing to do with the accusations made by young women. They aren’t part of liberal mob. I’m not controlled by Nancy Pelosi. I’m running to represent this district. “I haven’t had to spend one minute explaining that I’m not a Nazi.”

7:48 p.m.

Cawthorn rebuttal: If elected, Davis would vote for Speaker of House. If Democrats continue to have control of this country, “the pen of destiny will be taken from you.”

7:49 p.m.

Pete Kaliner up for next question. Lists many insults Davis has hurled at Cawthorn, Trump and GOP on social media. “Those examples are in contrast to your promise to represent all residents of the 11th district.” Do you think this improves the level of discourse in our politics? To Cawthorn: How do you defend Trump’s rhetoric and attacks on individuals and groups?

7:52 p.m.

Davis lists allegations of white nationalism against Cawthorn, says he referred to his friend by the “n word.”

Cawthorn: At the end of high school, I did refer to my friend in a text by a word that ends in “a.” Davis equated Franklin Graham with a KKK rally. My opponent is trying to pull the wool over the eyes of WNC voters. His policies are as far left as they can be.

7:55 p.m.

Davis rebuttal: Not a fan of Franklin Graham. Has made himself a friend of the richest 1%. I am a firm believer in religious conviction and religious faith.

Cawthorn rebuttal: If Davis were from this district, he’d know how revered the Graham family is. If another liberal lawyer in D.C. is what we need to solve this country’s problems, they would have been solved long ago. Need to defeat career politicians.

7:56 p.m.

Mark Barrett asks: To what extent do you believe that human activity is causing climate change?

Cawthorn: This is one area where I differ from many conservatives. However, the Green New Deal is a joke. Unacceptable level of debt, unsustainable, would not do anything to boost our economy.

7:59 p.m.

Davis: I do believe in climate change. I do believe in science. Fourteen of our 17 counties in this area are above the national average in poverty. Green economy is the best path forward out of that. Has installed solar power at his new house. Green energy also good for national security.

Cawthorn rebuttal: See myself as a green conservative. Want clean air, livable temperatures. Want “all of the above” strategy for green power. Reform rules and policies that delay rollout of new technologies. Have to be able to afford without more debt.

Davis rebuttal: Want to extend tax credits that Republicans are peeling away. Fight for our counties to bring good jobs to WNC that are good for economy and environment.

8:03 p.m.

Aisha Adams: How will you be the congressman for all constituents, not only Democrats?

Davis: When my opponent stood at the Republican National Convention, he left out the word “indivisible.” We need to be indivisible. Talking about broadband access. I’m a disabled veteran, use the VA Hospital. Want to fight to preserve the VA, fight the push to privatize the VA and the Post Office. Those are things everyone needs. We can work across the aisle.

8:06 p.m.

Cawthorn: Want to get rid of the two-party structure that’s tearing us apart. Also support expansion of broadband. Didn’t have time in RNC speech to say everything I would have liked. If I had, I would have told people how great WNC is.

8:08 p.m.

Davis: You told Cory Vaillaincourt of Smoky Mountain News that all Democrats are racist. That’s not uniting people.

Cawthorn: Will serve everyone in WNC by promoting solvency, reducing debt, to give them great infrastructure.

8:10 p.m.

Kaliner: To Cawthorn, what is your view on a national mask mandate? Do you believe COVID-19 is a hoax?

Cawthorn: I know from my fiancee, who’s in health care, that it’s not a hoax. Encourage followers to wear a mask. Practice social distancing. Shows photo of Davis at an Asheville protest without a mask. False binary choice that doesn’t exist. Must make sure have a revivable economy after come out of this once in a century event. Support things like opportunity zones. My opponent stands against those.

8:13 p.m.

Davis addresses Cawthorn’s characterization of him as a carpetbagger. Left this area to serve the country. Unlike Mark Meadows, who was born in France and raised in Florida and never served in the military. Over 200 people in this district have lost their lives to COVID-19. I don’t hold events that don’t follow the guidelines. We’ve got to get past this, we’ve got to get everybody pulling together. The economy is important.

8:15 p.m.

Cawthorn: Here to represent people of WNC. Not endorsed by Meadows. Went to college for one year. Decided I don’t need a degree to accomplish my goals in life. Over 60% of our population nationally don’t have a college degree; higher in this district. Spits in the face of a pipe fitter.

8:16 p.m.

Davis: My opponent wants to call himself James Madison. I didn’t know him, but you’re no James Madison. Need the right experience for the job.

8:17 p.m.

Mark Barrett asks what do you think Congress should do about police violence toward Black Americans?

8:18 p.m.

Davis: I have a background in law enforcement and I support it. Whoever came up with the label “Defund the Police” did a huge disservice. But need to look at what we want law enforcement to be doing.

8:20 p.m.

Cawthorn: We have to treat every person in country with respect. Of course Black Lives Matter. Was disappointed in President’s response to George Floyd’s death. I represent myself as an outsider, as someone who’s going to come in and disrupt the system.

8:22 p.m.

Davis: Serving in law enforcement has a lot in common with serving in military. I’d like to see us have something akin to the GI Bill for first responders and law enforcement. You don’t do it to get rich. In the military have to get rid of folks who don’t live up to standards. Have to do the same with law enforcement.

Cawthorn: Col. Kelly Wheaten wrote in opposition to Davis’ request for a medal. Put self above service. Broke rules. Sued by Congressional Research Service. Moved here only to run for Congress. I see this as a calling.

8:24 p.m.

Aisha Adams to Cawthorn: You say you want to be the face of health care. What do you think needs to be done so that people get the health care they need?

Cawthorn: System has to be reformed. Don’t even know what Republican strategy is for health care. Free market has never been able to work in health care. Blue Cross Blue Shield has virtual monopoly. Don’t have to compete. Want you to have more choices. My opponent wants to introduce a public option. Would make consumer market so small wouldn’t be viable. Then would have a system like Canada.

8:27 p.m.

Davis: Address allegations about military service record. Good thing you didn’t go to Naval Academy because you play fast and loose with the truth. JAG presented me with Legion of Merit when I retired. I sued Congressional Research Service, not the other way around.

I am for a public option. 6 of 10 personal bankruptcies caused by medical debt. Spend the most in the world, huge number of people don’t have coverage. Must decouple health care from employment.

8:29 p.m.

Cawthorn: Was nominated by Naval Academy but had not received my acceptance at the time of my accident. Not guilty of “stolen valor” charge.

Davis: Last week, Maria Bartiromo thanked you for your service and you didn’t respond. Your deposition indicates that you were rejected from Naval Academy. You also had to walk back claims that you were admitted to Harvard.

8:31 p.m.

Pete Kaliner to Davis: What would you to do to reform the modern American health care state?

At 7:30 p.m., NC-11 congressional candidates Madison Cawthorn (R) and Moe Davis (D) will take the stage at Western Carolina University’s Biltmore Park instructional site for the first of two public debates ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The event is presented by Blue Ridge Public Radio, Mountain Xpress and Smoky Mountain News.

The first night will feature questions by Aisha Adams, Lenoir-Rhyne University Equity and Diversity Institute developer; Mark Barrett, former Asheville Citizen Times political reporter and current Mountain Xpress contributor; and Pete Kaliner, longtime North Carolina political reporter, radio host and podcaster. Topics will include international, national, state and urban issues.

The second event, to be held at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee on Saturday, Sept.5, will include Chris Cooper, WCU political science and public affairs department chair; Edward Lopez, WCU professor of economics and director of WCU’s Center for the Study of Free Enterprise; and Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Topics will include rural issues, native issues and education.

Due to venue capacity limits currently in place, events will not be open to the public but will be livestreamed at facebook.com/blueridgepublic. Follow along below for live updates from Xpress managing editor Virginia Daffron.