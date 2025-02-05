Check out these five great winter hikes in Western North Carolina

Leaf season may get all the glory, but don’t count out winter when it comes to hiking in Western North Carolina.

When the temperatures drop, the trails are less crowded, the forests are calm, and there are fewer insects to swat away. Most importantly, the leafless trees create stunning panoramic views of mountains, vistas, waterfalls and more. If you’re lucky, you may even spot some icicles and snow-covered mountain tops as you explore local trails during the winter.

For our Wellness Issue, we asked folks in Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Madison and Transylvania counties to identify one great winter hike from their area. The results are a mix of easy, moderate and difficult trails. One hike is less than 2 miles, while another is more than 12. Some are hidden gems, others are familiar favorites.

But they all offer a way to get outside, get some exercise and experience the region’s natural beauty.

Haywood County

Flat Laurel Creek Trail

Photo courtesy Haywood County Tourism Development Authority

How to get there: The trail follows an old railroad grade up from N.C. 215 to the end of the Black Balsam parking area. Directions via AllTrails: avl.mx/eh6

Length: 7.5 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

“The elevation gain is modest, making it an easy route with scenic views, including vistas to the west and a clear sight of Sam Knob. Along the way, you can enjoy two beautiful waterfalls: Split Falls and Wildcat Falls, perfect spots to pause and take in the natural beauty. In the winter, the trail transforms into a winter wonderland, with frozen waterfalls and ice-coated streams creating a serene, otherworldly atmosphere. The sight of ice clinging to rocks and branches, coupled with the quiet stillness of the forest, makes for a memorable winter experience that’s hard to beat.”

— Amie Newsome, social media and content manager, Visit Haywood/Haywood County Tourism Development Authority

Henderson County

Bell Trail

Photo courtesy Henderson County Parks and Recreation

How to get there: Bell Park is in Saluda at 4360 Spartanburg Highway, just south of the bridge over the Green River Gorge. Directions via AllTrails: avl.mx/eh7

Length: 1.8 miles

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

“This new Henderson County park offers 1.8 miles of walking trails and an observation deck next to a rushing waterfall. The Bell Trail is named in honor of local summer camp pioneers Frank “Chief” and Calla Bell, who headed Camp Mondamin and Camp Green Cove. Signage at the park celebrates it as a gateway to Henderson County and offers information on Cherokee history, the Kingdom of the Happy Land, the Saluda Grade, the High Bridge, Lake Summit dam, the historic cypress flume and the Green River. If you would like to participate in a free guided hike, Hiking Henderson County is a program offered through the county Parks and Recreation office.

— Cory Blackwell, recreation program supervisor, Henderson County Parks and Recreation

Jackson County

Photo courtesy Jackson County Tourism Development Authority

Pinnacle Trail

How to get there: Pinnacle Park is at the end of Fisher Creek Road in Sylva. Directions via AllTrails: avl.mx/eh8

Length: 7.6 miles

Difficulty: Moderate to difficult

“If you’re up for a challenge, you’ve got to check out Pinnacle Park. It’s a 7-mile, round-trip hike that climbs over 3,000 feet, so it’s definitely a workout, but the views at the top are so worth it. Once you reach the summit, you’ll be rewarded with insane panoramic views of Sylva, Scotts Creek Valley and the surrounding mountains. The trail itself is beautiful too — think streams, boulders and some seriously peaceful vibes. It follows an old logging road most of the way, with a mix of grassy ridges and a gorgeous 270-degree view at the end.”

— Nick Breedlove, executive director, Jackson County Tourism Development Authority

Madison County

Photo courtesy Madison County

Big Bald

How to get there: The hike to Big Bald begins at the Sams Gap parking lot, just north of Mars Hill off Interstate 26. Directions via AllTrails: avl.mx/eh9

Length: 12 miles

Difficulty: Moderate to difficult

“Big Bald on the Appalachian Trail is a must-visit destination for outdoor enthusiasts seeking adventure and natural beauty. The hike to the summit of Big Bald is moderate in difficulty, though it’s best suited for those with some experience on mountain trails. The trail ascends steadily through lush forests and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. Once at the summit, you’ll be rewarded with 360-degree views of the Appalachian Mountains and the surrounding valleys. On a clear day, you can see for miles, making it the perfect day hike to relax, take photos and immerse yourself in nature. For less seasoned hikers, there is a scenic turn-around spot about 2 miles into the hike at Street Gap.”

— Bill Downey, tourism director, Madison County

Transylvania County

Photo courtesy Explore Brevard/Transylvania County TDA

Rainbow Falls Trail

How to get there: From the Gorges State Park Visitor Center, continue for 0.8 miles down Grassy Ridge Road. Trailhead parking will be on the right. Directions via AllTrails: avl.mx/eha

Length: 3.5 miles

Difficulty: Difficult

“To see what Brevard’s winter beauty is all about, lace up your boots and take a hike to Rainbow Falls in Nantahala National Forest. This blood-pumping trek is sure to work up a sweat. Trust us, you won’t stay cold for long. When the sun sits just right in the sky, Rainbow Falls creates a lovely rainbow at its base from the great mist caused by its cascade, hence the name. We recommend timing the hike so that you get to the fall in the early afternoon — that’s your best chance at catching a glimpse of the rainbow. While you’re on the trail, take the short excursion to see Turtleback Falls, which is just 0.25 more miles up the trail.”

— Mark Johnson, account executive, Explore Brevard/Transylvania County Tourism Development Authority