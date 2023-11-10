City Council to vote on 279-unit development in Arden

The Asheville City Council is slated to vote on the zoning of a proposed 279-unit apartment complex in Arden at its Tuesday, Nov. 14 meeting. The development was previously discussed at the Oct. 4 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting but did not receive enough votes for a recommendation to Council.

The complex, which would occupy nearly 9 acres with frontage on Long Shoals Road and Plott Place, would include five separate residential buildings. In total, 10% of the units would be deemed affordable for those earning at or below 80% of the area median income. Up to half of the affordable units would also accept housing choice vouchers.

The project, which is estimated to cost between $30 million and $50 million, would have a variety of one- to three-bedroom units, as well as a pool, a fitness center, a car wash and a dog spa. Current plans include roughly 382 parking spots.

During the project presentation at the Oct. 4 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, questions arose about the developer’s desire to set aside only 10% of the units at an affordable rate; similar projects in the area have 20% of their units deemed as affordable. Additionally, the lack of a tree line along the southern tip of the development raised concerns. Ultimately, the commission’s 3-3 vote was not enough to recommend the project to Council.

Consent agenda and public comment

The consent agenda for the meeting contains 15 items, which will be approved as a package unless singled out for separate discussion. Highlights include the following:

A resolution authorizing the city manager to sign a contract with Hazen and Sawyer to provide a preliminary engineering report for East Asheville booster pump station. If approved, Hazen and Sawyer will begin a study to determine what is needed to refurbish the East Asheville station and return it to service. A resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a contract with Walden Security to provide security services at the city’s parking facilities including four parking garages and 10 surface parking lots. A resolution approving the recommendation of the allocation of $50,000 in Strategic Partnership Grant funding for Asheville PEAK Academy and authorizing the city manager to execute the grant agreement. If approved, the funding would be used to support PEAK Academy’s “It Takes a Village” initiative, which focuses on offering competitive wages and benefit packages to hire and retain staff.

Council members will gather in their chambers on the second floor of City Hall, located at 70 Court Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be carried live on Charter/Spectrum Channel 193 and livestreamed through Asheville’s public engagement hub and on the city’s YouTube channel. Members of the public can listen live by calling 855-925-2801, meeting code 1367.

Those who wish to speak during the meeting must attend in person and sign up at the door. No live remote comment will be permitted. Prerecorded voicemail messages can also be left at 855-925-2801, meeting code 1367; written comments can be sent to AshevilleCityCouncilNov142023@publicinput.com until 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14. General comments for City Council can be sent at any time to AshevilleNCCouncil@AshevilleNC.gov.

The full meeting agenda and supporting documents can be found here.