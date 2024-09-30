UPDATE: Pack Square water distribution site will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 1

Press release from the City of Asheville:

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: Water distribution at Pack Square is closed for the day (Monday 9/30) and will reopen tomorrow (Tuesday 10/1) at 9 a.m.

Food and Water Distribution

The City has ordered food and water supplies. We hope to receive these supplies in the next day or two. Until then, please be conservative and help your neighbors if possible.

Pack Square Park Water Distribution

Drinking water will be distributed from Pack Square Park (70 Court Plaza) beginning at 1 p.m. until dark or when the supply runs out.

Each person will be provided 1 gallon of water per person, with a maximum of 5 gallons per family.

EACH PERSON MUST BRING THEIR OWN CONTAINER, NONE WILL BE PROVIDED. For the safety of everyone involved, traffic will be directed around the park and the distribution site will be walk-up only.

Assistance will be available for those who cannot carry their water back to their cars. The community is encouraged to park in nearby parking decks and surface lots. Please do not park in roadways in order to avoid impeding on emergency response.

Cellular Service

A temporary Verizon cellular satellite trailer is located at the Family Justice Center at 35 Woodfin Street. This tower will offer an opportunity for limited cellular reception within several city blocks of where it is parked.

Additionally, T-mobile has set up satellite cellular on light trucks in Asheville. These SatCOLTs provide cellular voice and data, along with Wi-Fi and charging stations. Trucks are located at Asheville Middle School at 211 S French Broad Ave, and Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center at 285 Livingston St.

City offices and parks closed

City of Asheville offices and parks will be closed until further notice.

Trash and Recycling service suspended

There will be no trash and recycling service in the City of Asheville until further notice.

ART Bus service suspended

Bus service remains suspended while buses are involved in relief efforts.

Sign up for AVL Alerts, visit the City of Asheville website at www.ashevillenc.gov and follow on Facebook or X at @AshevilleFD.