Commission shows support for Fairview holiday parade

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a letter of support at its Oct. 20 meeting for a Fairview Holiday Parade to take place Saturday, Dec. 12, on U.S. Highway 74, also known as Charlotte Highway.

The parade route is managed by the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), so a letter of support from a local municipality is required for the event. Commissioner Jennifer Horton explained how last year, the Commission passed an ordinance to approve the parade.

“This year, we’re asking for a letter of support — that means the county takes no liability [for the parade],” Horton said.

Several people advocated for supporting Fairview’s holiday parade during general public comment. “We don’t want to be known as the town that the hurricane broke,” said Marissa Pack, who lost 11 family members in Craigtown during Tropical Storm Helene in 2024. “We want to be remembered as the town with the loudest Christmas music and the best floats.”

Added Leigh Shultis, “People need something to look forward to.”

Two constitutional amendments opposed

The Commission voted unanimously to support a resolution to oppose adding two amendments to the North Carolina Constitution, which voters are seeing on their 2026 election ballots. Amendment No. 3 would permit the state government to establish limits on how municipalities can increase property taxes. Amendment No. 2 would put a cap on the state’s income taxes.

Several commissioners noted how these bills would decrease local budgets for schools and emergency services. “Property taxes are our largest source of revenue,” explains Commission Chair Amanda Edwards. “As commissioners, we don’t have a lot of levers to pull in terms of where we can raise the sources to pay for the services that we are required by law to fund.”

Commissioner Terri Wells added that the brief explanations of the amendments written on the ballots don’t make clear for voters what the impacts would be.

Commissioner Drew Ball noted that though the property tax amendment may sound harmless, “it could give the state legislature greater power to restrict local decision-making and undermine our local economy.”

Added Commissioner Parker Sloan: “School systems are tied to not just our decisions locally [but are impacted by] neglect and cuts by the federal government and the state government of North Carolina.”

During public comment, Heather Quigley warned that the amendments could decrease the amount of public school funding from the state. She noted both of the text amendments “sound like tax relief. They aren’t.”

Quigley continued: “The income tax cap would permanently limit the state revenue that covers roughly 60% of our school’s costs. The property tax amendment would limit this board’s ability to fund the rest.”

Grant for Black Mountain clinic renovation accepted

The Commission unanimously accepted a building reuse grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce for Appalachian Mountain Health, which is renovating a medical facility in Black Mountain. Government relations liaison Josh Hallingse explained that accepting the $480,000 grant won’t involve a contribution from the county because Dogwood Health Trust will provide the required 5% match of $24,000.

The clinic’s CEO, Dr. Shantelle Simpson, noted that as a federally qualified health center, Appalachian Mountain Health provides healthcare regardless of an individual’s ability to pay. No one spoke during a public hearing on the grant.

Sidewalk projects prioritized for pedestrian plan

During a briefing before the Commission meeting, lead transportation planner William High shared an update on development of a pedestrian plan. The plan will focus on sidewalks, as “there are very few sidewalks in the unincorporated area [of Buncombe],” High said.

The recommended plan prioritizes 10 projects, including 3.5 miles on Smokey Park Highway, 2.75 miles of sidewalk on Sweeten Creek Road, 1.75 miles on Hendersonville Road and 1.5 miles on Emma Road, among others. The committee prioritized roads that experienced a high number of pedestrian injuries, high traffic volume and requests from the public, High said.

Buncombe County’s development of a pedestrian plan allows the county to access federal funding, High explained. It also compels NCDOT to incorporate several modes of transportation when building new projects — and the county would not have to contribute financially to those projects.

The Pedestrian Planning Committee hopes its recommended plan will be adopted in December, after which it must be adopted by the French Broad River Metropolitan Planning Organization, High said.

In other news

During the briefing, Lacy Hoyle, homelessness program manager, shared a Continuum of Care (CoC) quarterly update on addressing homelessness. The city and county are prepared for Code Purple season, which starts Sunday, Nov. 1, Hoyle said. Code Purple is called when the temperature dips to 32 degrees or below, activating extra shelter capacity. The CoC, the local homelessness services planning body, coordinates additional shelter for the Code Purple season, which lasts through the end of March. This winter, financial and staffing constraints have led the Salvation Army to pause its shelter services until at least spring, meaning overall shelter beds are decreased by 105 nightly, Hoyle explained. However, she continued, additional shelter beds that are activated when Code Purple is called will increase this year by 44 beds. The CoC is working to procure additional overall shelter beds, Hoyle said.

During the briefing, planner Shannon Capezzali provided an update on Buncombe County’s Swannanoa Small Area Plan. The plan focuses on mitigating future disasters in Swannanoa following Helene and will begin implementation over the next five years, Capezzali explained. At community engagement events conducted by the county, the public expressed a desire for major changes to development regulations to mitigate disasters, as well as transportation improvements, sidewalks and greenways. For example, Capezzali said, the plan seeks to increase the maximum allowed density in Swannanoa’s residential zoning district to encourage infill development. She noted that some of the Swannanoa Small Area Plan’s recommendations will require countywide ordinance changes, such as strengthening standards for steep slopes and floods and changes to approved land uses in the river corridor. The Commission will hold a public hearing about the Swannanoa Small Area Draft Plan at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. (View the draft plan at avl.mx/ftu .)

Editor’s note: This story was supported by the Fund for Investigative Reporting and Editing.