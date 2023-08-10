Commissioners to consider tax refund request from General Electric

General Electric is seeking a refund on its property taxes after finding some equipment was listed twice on its filings to the Buncombe County tax assessor’s office in 2019 and 2020. The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will decide whether or not to approve GE’s request at their meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Tax Assessor Keith Miller and County Attorney Curt Euler are recommending commissioners deny the request for an almost $280,000 refund on the grounds that GE did not appeal its apparent listing errors after they were made and the county had legal authority to levy the tax based on the information provided, according to a staff presentation. GE has also requested a refund of about $227,000 from the city of Asheville.

During a 2022 audit, GE found that two of its entities had listed the same equipment multiple times on filings, and claims that it had therefore been double taxed. According to staff, double taxation, while illegal, has never been applied by state courts when the taxpayer made a listing error on real or personal property, as is the case here.

If commissioners deny the request, GE will have three years to bring civil action against the county.

In other news

Commissioners will hear an update from the Strategic Partnership Grants Committee, which makes grant funding recommendations to the board. Local nonprofits requested about $3.3 million in county support for this fiscal year, with $900,000 in funding awarded.

Of the 23 projects awarded, 10 were related to resident well-being, and eight fit under the education umbrella. Staff will discuss the possibilities of increasing funding to the program and implementing a $80,000 cap on specific request amounts, according to a staff presentation.

The board will also get an update on the downtown affordable parking program, which launched in December 2022. Of the 167 eligible applications received for a Coxe Avenue garage space, 75 applicants are enrolled. Staff plans to move the program to a first-come, first-served basis to increase program participation. There are 150 reduced rate parking spots available for $40 a month, which saved participants $74 a month in July, according to a staff presentation.

There are also two public hearings on zoning changes in the Long Shoals Business Center on Long Shoals Road and at Warren Wilson College at the regular meeting.

Consent agenda

The consent agenda for the meeting contains 11 items, which will be approved as a package unless singled out for separate discussion. Highlights include the following:

A service contract with the Tourism Development Authority permitting the county to process Explore Asheville’s employee payroll and oversee accounts payable in exchange for 5% of gross occupancy taxes, which otherwise funds TDA functions.

A resolution approving the acquisition and use of new DS950 high speed ballot scanners and a software upgrade for Buncombe County Election Services.

A budget amendment accepting about $18,000 of state money to deliver a digital media campaign encouraging lesbian and bisexual women who use tobacco to quit. Buncombe County is one of four counties in North Carolina participating in the program along with Mecklenburg, New Hanover and Wake counties.

The full agenda and supporting documents for the regular meeting can be found at this link. Prior to that meeting, the commissioners will hold a 3 p.m. briefing.

In-person public comment will be taken at the start of the regular meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. in room 326 at 200 College St., Asheville; no voicemail or email comments will be permitted. Both the briefing and the regular meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page and will subsequently be available via YouTube.