Community events canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Posted on by Community Bulletin
Coronavirus visualization
Graphic courtesy of the CDC

As our community considers the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Xpress will track cancellations and postponements in Western North Carolina.

Thursday, March 12

  • Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe Co., 5:30 p.m.
  • Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests Plan Revision meeting at N.C. Arboretum, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Sunday, March 15

  • PubCorps’ Pack It In, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

Wednesday, March 18

Thursday, March 19

Friday, March 20

Saturday, March 21

  • Rotarians Against Hunger, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • “Under the Influence” Masterworks Concert at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Asheville Symphony

Tuesday, March 24

Wednesday, March 25

Thursday, March 26

Friday, March 27

Saturday, March 28

  • Planned Parenthood South Atlantic’s Nasty Woman and Bad Hombre art exhibit, 5-9 p.m.

Sunday, March 29

Tuesday, March 31

Wednesday, April 1

Thursday, April 2

Friday, April 3

Thursday, April 4

Wednesday, April 8

Thursday, April 16

Activating Indigenous Beats Native Hip Hop Festival at UNC Asheville, April 16-17

Saturday, April 25

Ongoing

  • Warren Wilson College has announced an alternative scheduling plan from Friday, March 13 until Friday, April 10.
  • UNC Asheville extended Spring Break through Sunday, March 22. When classes resume Monday, March 23, instruction will transition to remote delivery through at least Monday, April 6. Residence halls will remain open, but students are encouraged to remain off campus. University events of more than 50 people are canceled immediately. Visiting speaker events will be canceled or postponed. More information is on the university’s website.
  • A-B Tech will extend its spring break, scheduled to take place March 16-20, through Friday, March 27. Classes will resume online and virtually on Monday, March 30. The college will then reassess instruction delivery on a weekly basis.
  • OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNC Asheville, has canceled all meetings, orientations, classes and events at the UNC Asheville Reuter Center until further notice.
  • Wortham Center for Performing Arts has adopted a temporary ticket policy for those who have tickets to upcoming performances.
SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress posts selected news and information of local interest as a public service for our readers. To submit press releases and other community material for possible publication, email news@mountainx.com.
View all posts by Community Bulletin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.