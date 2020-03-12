Community events canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

As our community considers the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Xpress will track cancellations and postponements in Western North Carolina.
Thursday, March 12
- Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe Co., 5:30 p.m.
- Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests Plan Revision meeting at N.C. Arboretum, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
- Asheville Catholic School’s 14th annual Shamrock 5k/10k Fun Run, 8:30 a.m.
- Pi(e) Day Fun Run at UNC Asheville
Sunday, March 15
- PubCorps’ Pack It In, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
- Women’s History Month Presentation at UNC Asheville
- LudwigVaniversary Kickoff Party at Pleb Urban Winery, Asheville Symphony
Wednesday, March 18
- Saki Mafundikwa Lecture at UNC Asheville
Thursday, March 19
- Saki Mafundikwa Master Class and Film at UNC Asheville
- Women’s History Month Lecture at UNC Asheville
- Dietrich Vollrath Lecture at UNC Asheville
- The Odyssey Project at UNC Asheville
Friday, March 20
- Visiting writer Natanya Ann Pulley at UNC Asheville
Saturday, March 21
- Rotarians Against Hunger, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- “Under the Influence” Masterworks Concert at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Asheville Symphony
Tuesday, March 24
- 2020 Census Symposium at UNC Asheville
- Music Lecture by Gabriel Solis at UNC Asheville
Wednesday, March 25
- Leadership Asheville Winter Buzz Breakfast at UNC Asheville
- Talk by Yavilah McCoy at UNC Asheville
- “Asheville: 10 Things I’ve Been Meaning to Say to You,” Jason Reynolds event, Asheville City Schools Foundation
Thursday, March 26
- Ay Mariposa film and discussion at UNC Asheville
Friday, March 27
- Bountiful Baroque: A mini-festival of German Gems, Pan Harmonia and Asheville Baroque Concerts, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 28
- Planned Parenthood South Atlantic’s Nasty Woman and Bad Hombre art exhibit, 5-9 p.m.
Sunday, March 29
- Bountiful Baroque: A mini-festival of German Gems, Pan Harmonia and Asheville Baroque Concerts, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, March 31
- Women’s History Month Lecture at UNC Asheville
Wednesday, April 1
- Gerrymandering, Mathematics & Fairness talk by Moon Duchin at UNC Asheville
Thursday, April 2
- Bill McKibben Lecture at UNC Asheville
- Jazz for Justice, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, April 3
- Connect Beyond Festival, April 3-5
- Queer Studies Conference at UNC Asheville, April 3-5
Thursday, April 4
- Asheville Orchid Festival, April 4-5
- “A Night at Woodstock” at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Asheville Symphony
Wednesday, April 8
- Archaeology Lecture on Mummification at UNC Asheville
Thursday, April 16
Activating Indigenous Beats Native Hip Hop Festival at UNC Asheville, April 16-17
Saturday, April 25
- Mountain Science Expo, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ongoing
- Warren Wilson College has announced an alternative scheduling plan from Friday, March 13 until Friday, April 10.
- UNC Asheville extended Spring Break through Sunday, March 22. When classes resume Monday, March 23, instruction will transition to remote delivery through at least Monday, April 6. Residence halls will remain open, but students are encouraged to remain off campus. University events of more than 50 people are canceled immediately. Visiting speaker events will be canceled or postponed. More information is on the university’s website.
- A-B Tech will extend its spring break, scheduled to take place March 16-20, through Friday, March 27. Classes will resume online and virtually on Monday, March 30. The college will then reassess instruction delivery on a weekly basis.
- OLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNC Asheville, has canceled all meetings, orientations, classes and events at the UNC Asheville Reuter Center until further notice.
- Wortham Center for Performing Arts has adopted a temporary ticket policy for those who have tickets to upcoming performances.
