Conscious Party: Asheville Celebrates Teachers Extravaganza

WHAT: A self-care celebration for Western North Carolina educators

WHEN: Wednesday Aug. 2, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Asheville Music Hall

WHY: With the start of the school year quickly approaching, the days before teachers are thrust back into a hectic classroom are limited — a problem that i.b.mee, a nonprofit focused on empowerment within education, hopes to remedy during the inaugural Asheville Celebrates Teachers Extravaganza. “A lot of teachers are tired, they’re stressed out, underpaid, and they really don’t have a lot of opportunities for self-care before the school year starts,” says Corrie Price, a former educator and i.b.mee student empowerment director.

The all-day event will kick off with a “Rethinking Teaching” panel discussion, followed by self-care activities such as yoga, massages and access to life and fitness coaches before ending with live music and an evening party, Price explained. “It’s going to allow us to come together as a community, have some fun and let teachers let their hair down and connect with each other.”

Public, private and charter school educators who attend the event will receive a free discount card, an initiative to reward educators for their services via discounts at partnering restaurants and businesses, says i.b.mee founder and Executive Director Meg Hanshaw. “One of the major goals of this is to give Asheville something to really rally around and to give teachers somewhat of a break,” she says. Additional raffle prizes will also be drawn throughout the evening.

By listening to the needs of community teachers, Price hopes the extravaganza provides the support educators need to get them in a positive mental state for the beginning of the year. “We really want to give teachers a voice and say what they need to to be able to continue teaching.”

Asheville Celebrates Teachers Extravaganza is open to all area teachers, teaching assistants and staff members in Asheville and the surrounding counties. For more information, visit http://avl.mx/3y3.