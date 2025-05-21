HOME DELIVERY
DONATE
Current Issue

Pardon our dust: we are in the process of upgrading our website — you may encounter occasional glitches. We appreciate your patience.

Conserving Carolina deals with DOGE cuts

AMERICORPS CUTS: The bulk of AmeriCorps members in the Project Conserve program worked in Western North Carolina on Tropical Storm Helene recovery, helping to clear fallen trees, fix trails that had washouts or landslides and help to restore flood plain areas. These positions were eliminated by recent DOGE cuts. Photo courtesy of Conserving Carolina

On April 23, during a call with Xpress, Kieran Roe, executive director of Conserving Carolina, a land conservation organization that works with private land and public trails, detailed his anxieties over potential federal cuts to a program that has been a pillar of his nonprofit’s work for 20 years.

AmeriCorps’ Project Conserve program, led by Conserving Carolina, places 25-30 full-time members in 11-month contracts to support work such as trail building, outdoor education, volunteer coordination, invasive plant control and wildlife habitat restoration.

The nonprofit administers the program through an annually renewed AmeriCorps grant, deploying members both on its own properties and at host sites, including other nonprofits and government agencies.

“The members that work for our organization, those positions would go away, and that would really hurt our ability to do work in land management, trail management, educational programming,” Roe said.

Seven days after that call, Roe’s fears became reality.

The AmeriCorps Project Conserve was abruptly terminated at the direction of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“We were sad to see that we were on that list. It was pretty arbitrary. I think the press release that we sent out says that there was no real justification for what they were doing. I mean, obviously we have a binding contract that we signed with the government saying that we’ll do this work,” Roe says, noting that attorneys general across the country are suing for what they deem as unlawful acts by DOGE.

An email from DOGE to AmeriCorps members said the federal grant money paying for their services “no longer effectuates agency priorities,” as reported by Blue Ridge Public Radio.

DOGE slashed eight out of the 19 AmeriCorps programs in North Carolina and all of the AmeriCorps programs based in WNC.

Now, Conserving Carolina is figuring out how to carry out the work it’s been doing without help from AmeriCorps members who were contracted through the end of July.

Roe says the bulk of these individuals working in WNC were focused on Helene recovery, helping to clear fallen trees, fix trails that had washouts or landslides and help to restore flood plain areas.

“Consider that a total of 14 conservation organizations had one or more full-time Project Conserve members, and you can see how much of an impact this program was having for conservation in WNC. Losing Project Conserve is a major blow, especially when we have so much work to do as we recover from Hurricane Helene,” Roe stated in the press release that announced the cuts.

404 Views

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the over 30 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we’ve never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Brionna Dallara

View all posts by Brionna Dallara

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Comment

this is a test alt text from Mark 2/28/25

You may also like

More Xpress

Follow Xpress

Contact
Advertise
Terms & Privacy
Mountain Xpress © 1995-2024
logo-round-purple

User Login