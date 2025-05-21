Conserving Carolina deals with DOGE cuts

On April 23, during a call with Xpress, Kieran Roe, executive director of Conserving Carolina, a land conservation organization that works with private land and public trails, detailed his anxieties over potential federal cuts to a program that has been a pillar of his nonprofit’s work for 20 years.

AmeriCorps’ Project Conserve program, led by Conserving Carolina, places 25-30 full-time members in 11-month contracts to support work such as trail building, outdoor education, volunteer coordination, invasive plant control and wildlife habitat restoration.

The nonprofit administers the program through an annually renewed AmeriCorps grant, deploying members both on its own properties and at host sites, including other nonprofits and government agencies.

“The members that work for our organization, those positions would go away, and that would really hurt our ability to do work in land management, trail management, educational programming,” Roe said.

Seven days after that call, Roe’s fears became reality.

The AmeriCorps Project Conserve was abruptly terminated at the direction of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“We were sad to see that we were on that list. It was pretty arbitrary. I think the press release that we sent out says that there was no real justification for what they were doing. I mean, obviously we have a binding contract that we signed with the government saying that we’ll do this work,” Roe says, noting that attorneys general across the country are suing for what they deem as unlawful acts by DOGE.

An email from DOGE to AmeriCorps members said the federal grant money paying for their services “no longer effectuates agency priorities,” as reported by Blue Ridge Public Radio.

DOGE slashed eight out of the 19 AmeriCorps programs in North Carolina and all of the AmeriCorps programs based in WNC.

Now, Conserving Carolina is figuring out how to carry out the work it’s been doing without help from AmeriCorps members who were contracted through the end of July.

Roe says the bulk of these individuals working in WNC were focused on Helene recovery, helping to clear fallen trees, fix trails that had washouts or landslides and help to restore flood plain areas.

“Consider that a total of 14 conservation organizations had one or more full-time Project Conserve members, and you can see how much of an impact this program was having for conservation in WNC. Losing Project Conserve is a major blow, especially when we have so much work to do as we recover from Hurricane Helene,” Roe stated in the press release that announced the cuts.