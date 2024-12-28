Community steps up in wake of Helene’s devastation

Every December, Xpress acknowledges our planet’s latest journey around the sun with our annual Year in Review. In past editions, the tradition has involved a series of questions on a variety of local topics directed at a large number of community members and elected leaders.
But this time around we switched things up, creating a month-by-month recap to spotlight the people and events that made headlines in 2024. In part, we figured it might help folks remember what life was like before Tropical Storm Helene’s disastrous arrival and unforgiving impact on Western North Carolina.
Grab this week’s paper for the complete Year in Review. We’ll be sharing month-by-month highlights online throughout the next two weeks.
Click below for full spread:
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.