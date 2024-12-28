Community steps up in wake of Helene’s devastation

Every December, Xpress acknowledges our planet’s latest journey around the sun with our annual Year in Review. In past editions, the tradition has involved a series of questions on a variety of local topics directed at a large number of community members and elected leaders.

But this time around we switched things up, creating a month-by-month recap to spotlight the people and events that made headlines in 2024. In part, we figured it might help folks remember what life was like before Tropical Storm Helene’s disastrous arrival and unforgiving impact on Western North Carolina.

Grab this week’s paper for the complete Year in Review. We’ll be sharing month-by-month highlights online throughout the next two weeks.

Click below for full spread: