Conscious Party: Community Day

Posted on by Molly Horak
ROCKING FOR A CAUSE: Lead performer Ryan Perry of the Ryan Perry Band performs “rock and roll with a country twang” during a past concert. The band will headline the Community Day event on July 15. Photo by Duncan Chaboudy
WHAT: A community celebration to raise funds for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

WHEN: Saturday, July 15, 2-6 p.m.

WHERE: Clarion Inn at the Asheville Regional Airport

WHY: For a day of free fun for a great cause, bring the family to the inaugural Community Day extravaganza, a fundraising benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

The afternoon event will feature over 50 vendors, a bounce house, dunk tank, jugglers, magicians, food vendors and face painting, says Abigail Johnson, event organizer and restaurant manager at 550 Tavern and Grille. Additionally, there will be shuttles to the Asheville Regional Airport for helicopter rides and a live performance by the Ryan Perry Band.

The decision to host a fundraiser for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation came after the daughter of one of Johnson’s friends was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. “I’ve just seen them struggle to face it and to pay for transportation and different hotels when they traveled to go to treatment,” Johnson says. “She beat her cancer, but we decided we wanted to help other families who were going through the same kind of situations.”

The bulk of the fundraising will come from raffle packages, Johnson says, with prizes ranging from restaurant gift cards to pottery and oil changes. “Every local business that we’ve hit up has been very willing to donate to the cause, so we have lots and lots of prizes to win,” she explains. “We’ve had so many people eager to help and to donate, and we still have lots of donations still coming in daily.”

Community Day will be held from 2-6 p.m. July 15 at the Clarion Inn on Airport Road. The event is free and raffle tickets will be sold for $5 apiece or five tickets for $20.

