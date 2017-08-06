Conscious Party: Craft After Dark

WHAT: An after-party to benefit the Center for Craft, Creativity and Design

WHEN: Thursday, August 10, 8-10 p.m.

WHERE: 67 Broadway

WHY: Following the Center for Craft, Creativity and Design’s fundraising dinner, the public is invited to attend Craft After Dark: an after-party and open house showcasing exhibits and local artistic talent.

Eight artists will lead visitors through hands-on demonstrations, including wood block quilt demos and woodturned cocktail muddlers, says Lauren Pelletier, marketing and development coordinator at CCCD. “It’s going to be really engaging — we don’t have too many hands-on opportunities here. The workshops were something really created by the artists. They really came up with this whole idea,” Pelletier says.

In addition to the craft workshops, CCCD’s current exhibition, Tie Up, Draw Down will be open for viewing, there will be open cocktail lounges with unlimited drinks and desserts, photo booths, a dance floor and live music in the basement.

The overarching theme of the night is mentorship, Pelletier explains, as the dinner honors longtime mentor, artist and CCCD board member Stoney Lamar. “Stoney’s really been mentoring this next generation, so that’s sort of been the whole flavor and theme of this event,” she says. “And they really bring that out with the artists who are participating — that there are established artists who are mentoring younger artists, some of these younger artists have been mentored by Stoney — so it’s really them honoring him in different ways.”

Craft After Dark will occur from 8-10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10. Tickets are $50 for artists and young professionals, $100 for general public. All food and drink is included. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/craft-after-dark-tickets for more information.