Conscious Party: Under the Stars

WHAT: An evening of refreshments, activities and live music to benefit Asheville Museum of Science

WHEN: Thursday, June 14, 6-9 p.m.

WHERE: Highland Brewing Co., 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 200

WHY: Five years ago, Under the Stars began as an Asheville Affiliates fundraiser for the Colburn Earth Science Museum. As the museum has grown into a full science museum under the name Asheville Museum of Science, the event has likewise expanded and now moves from the Smoky Park Supper Club, its home for the past two years, to Highland Brewing Co.’s Event Center on Thursday, June 14.

“We are so grateful for this history and for the support Asheville Affiliates provides local nonprofits,” says Amanda Bryant, interim executive director of AMOS. “Each year, the fundraiser becomes more robust with added offerings and additional investments through our community supporters.”

The annual flagship fundraiser allows the museum to continue to provide high-quality, interactive science, technology, engineering and math education throughout Western North Carolina. By the end of summer, these offerings will include an interactive river exhibit modeled after the French Broad River, allowing AMOS guests and students to learn how healthy land and living are connected to healthy water.

Admission to Under the Stars includes food catered by Ingles Markets and two drink tickets for Highland beer and Biltmore Wines. The bigger indoor space at Highland also allows AMOS to bring one of its portable planetariums.

“The planetarium is what is known as a classic ‘StarLab’ portable planetarium. [It’s] one of three that the museum uses for in-museum and outreach astronomy programs for pre-K to eighth-graders,” Bryant says.

At Under the Stars, attendees will enter the planetarium for a 15-minute introduction to the night sky and constellations. Time slots will be available 6-7:30 p.m. AMOS educators and community partners are also bringing hands-on activities for all ages, including opportunities to see the museum’s 3D printers in action.

“AMOS uses our 3D printers for a wide range of activities, from making exhibits to training teachers on how to introduce technology to their classrooms to support STEM skills and 3D design,” Bryant says. “Some lucky attendees will even be able to make something themselves to bring home.”

Atmospheric music will be provided by Asheville band Betaplane, which describes its style as “post-rock, downtempo, instrumental drift.” Attire is come-as-you-are, encompassing casual to dressy.

Diamond Brand has donated a Liquid Logic Versa Board (a hybrid kayak and stand-up paddleboard) to be auctioned off. Also up for bidding are several weeklong vacation and weekend getaway packages, handmade pottery, hand-blown whiskey glasses, books, comic books, yoga classes, restaurant gift certificates and more.

Under the Stars takes place Thursday, June 14, 6-9 p.m. at Highland Brewing Co., 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 200. $30 for AMOS members, $35 general admission. ashevillescience.org