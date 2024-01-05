Council to discuss proposed drive-thru on Brevard Road

At its Tuesday, Jan. 9 meeting, Asheville City Council is slated to consider a proposed zoning map amendment that would allow for the development of a Starbucks on the corner of Brevard and S. Bear Creek roads. The amendment was previously discussed during the Dec. 6 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, where it was unanimously supported.

The property, located at 141 and 147 S. Bear Creek Road, was initially rezoned in 2018 to permit the construction of the TownePlace Suites Asheville West by Marriott. The rezoning prohibited drive-thru facilities, prioritizing a pedestrian environment.

The request to remove the restrictive language was first brought to the commission in 2021 but was unanimously denied over concerns for pedestrian safety and accessibility.

The applicant, Bear Creek Holdings LLC, is now proposing a revised site plan with several revisions designed to increase pedestrian safety such as improving the existing crosswalk on S. Bear Creek Road to a high-visibility crosswalk and the development of a pedestrian sidewalk that would connect the existing hotel and the Starbucks.

After a brief discussion regarding the new conditions, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the zoning map amendment to City Council.

Consent agenda and public comment

The consent agenda for the meeting contains 14 items, which will be approved as a package unless singled out for separate discussion. Highlights include the following:

A resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a contract for internal audit program services with Jefferson Wells for a term of one year, with two additional one-year renewal options. A resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement for additional construction work with the N.C. Department of Transportation for the Interstate 26 Connector project. A resolution authorizing City Council to accept a nearly $2 million Lead Service Line Replacement Grant from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. If approved, the funding will be used to replace lead or galvanized pipes in both private and public water service lines.

Council members will gather in their chambers on the second floor of City Hall, located at 70 Court Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be carried live on Charter/Spectrum Channel 193 and livestreamed through Asheville’s public engagement hub and on the city’s YouTube channel. Members of the public can listen live by calling 855-925-2801, meeting code 3567.

Those who wish to speak during the meeting must attend in person and sign up at the door. No live remote comment will be permitted. Prerecorded voicemail messages can also be left at 855-925-2801, meeting code 3567; written comments can be sent to AshevilleCityCouncilJan92024@publicinput.com until 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. General comments for City Council can be sent at any time to AshevilleNCCouncil@AshevilleNC.gov.

The full meeting agenda and supporting documents can be found here.