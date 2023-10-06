Council to vote on Complete Streets project

Asheville City Council is slated to vote on the Complete Streets project at its Tuesday, Oct. 10 meeting. If adopted, the resolution will authorize the city manager to move forward with the project, bringing bike lanes to College Street and Patton Avenue. The new routes would join existing bike lanes on College Street and Lexington Avenue, as well as proposed future lanes.

Since the project’s proposal in March 2022, business owners and other members of the community have expressed concern over its potential impact on loading zones, traffic, public safety and loss of parking spaces.

Jessica Morriss, the city’s assistant director of transportation, acknowledged these concerns at the Aug. 22 Council meeting and provided several clarifying details. If approved, the new project would include approximately 130 feet of new loading spaces on both Patton Avenue and College Street; no current loading zones would be removed.

The project would remove 17 metered spaces; however, nine would be repurposed as loading zones. No handicapped-accessible parking spaces would be removed.

“We have made multiple revisions to the initial proposal in order to accommodate public requests,” Morriss said.

If approved, work will likely begin in early 2024.

Consent agenda and public comment

The consent agenda for the meeting contains six items, which will be approved as a package unless singled out for separate discussion. Highlights include the following:

A resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a contract with Cinderella Partners for the Parking Garage Capital Repairs project. If approved, the city will provide $279,940 to Cinderella Partners to fix critical repairs at the Wall Street, Rankin Avenue and Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville garages. The adoption of an ordinance to amend section 2-185.20 – 2-185-23 and section 7-3-10 and 7-3-11 of the code of ordinances, both regarding the Asheville Area Riverfront Redevelopment Commission. If approved, the commission will be renamed “The Asheville Buncombe Riverfront Commission.” The commission’s updated mission would emphasize planning for the sustainability of the riverfront area, with less focus on redevelopment/revitalization policies. The adoption of an ordinance to amend ordinance No. 4370 prohibiting discriminatory practices in private employment and public accommodations to include additional language regarding discrimination protections for natural hair and hairstyles.

Council members will gather in their chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 70 Court Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be carried live on Charter/Spectrum Channel 193 and livestreamed through Asheville’s public engagement hub and on the city’s YouTube channel. Members of the public can listen live by calling 855-925-2801, meeting code 2967.

Those who wish to speak during the meeting must attend in person and sign up at the door. No live remote comment will be permitted. Prerecorded voicemail messages can also be left at 855-925-2801, meeting code 2967; written comments can be sent to AshevilleCityCouncilOct102023@publicinput.com until 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. General comments for City Council can be sent at any time to AshevilleNCCouncil@AshevilleNC.gov.

The full meeting agenda and supporting documents can be found here.