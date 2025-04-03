County braces for more severe wildfires for decades

Posted on by Brooke Randle
WILDFIRE WATCH: Buncombe County emergency preparedness officials warned that debris left by Helene is making it more difficult for firefighters and emergency workers to reach and mitigate fires. Photo courtesy of Buncombe County

Just days after wildfires were finally tamped down  across Western North Carolina, emergency preparedness experts are urging residents to prepare for the possibility of future blazes.

During the April 1 briefing, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners heard an update regarding the county’s wildfire preparedness and the risk posed by debris left by Tropical Storm Helene.

Ryan Cole, Buncombe County Emergency Management assistant director, explained during the meeting that wildfire season in Western North Carolina typically runs from March through May and October through December. Low humidity and increased winds create conditions favorable for fires.

Tens of thousands of trees were knocked down across Buncombe County during Helene, Cole said, with an estimated 17% of the forest within the county left damaged. While some fallen trees left by Helene are not dried out enough to be considered a fire hazard, the accumulation of debris over the next several years will increase the likelihood of more intense fire seasons.

“Right now, what you’re seeing is not Helene debris that’s burned, the Helene debris that’s on the ground burning now is hardwood predominantly, and so when we look at hardwoods [like] oak and hickory, it’s going to take years for that to get to a point where it’s dried out enough for it to burn in that solid state,” Cole explained. “Poplars and pines, you’re looking at about a five- to 10-year degradation on those, where hickory and oak, you’re looking at 10- to 20-year degradation. So we’ve got a problem for the next 20 years that we’re going to be faced with.”

However, Helene-related debris is making it more difficult for firefighters and emergency workers to reach and extinguish fires. Residents are encouraged to create buffers around their homes by removing ignitable material, cleaning out gutters and planting fire-resistant vegetation near decks and buildings. 

“If a firetruck can’t get up your driveway, if the debris or the mountains are all around your house, then we don’t have a defensible space,” he said. “That creates an issue.”

Both Cole and Dane Pedersen, county solid waste director, said residents should use the county’s Private and Commercial Business Property Debris Removal Program to remove hazardous limbs, trees or other mixed debris caused by Helene. 

“Please sign up for [the program],” said Pederson. “If you have storm-related debris, all that’s going to do, especially on your parcel, is make access a challenge for our emergency people to get to, but also create additional fuel.” 

Debris found on vacant lots, unimproved properties or in unmaintained areas of personal or commercial businesses are not eligible under the program. The deadline to sign up for the program is Tuesday, April 15. For more information, visit avl.mx/ep1.

Commissioners update home repair assistance program 

Commissioners also voted 7-0 for additional funding for Helene-related emergency home repairs The Affordable Housing Services Emergency Repair Program had offered residents up to $25,000, which is secured by a lien, for home repairs such as repairing or replacing HVAC systems,  accessibility features or roof repair. Commissioners boosted that to  $50,000 and updated lien requirements in an effort to help the large number of homes impacted by Helene.

