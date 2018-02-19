County to consider bonds to pay for school projects

Seeking a way to pay for about $60 million worth of projects that have been approved over the past few years, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will consider issuing limited obligation bonds during its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Commissioners approved about $46.7 million for major renovations at Asheville High School, Community High School and Montford North Star Academy. This money was also allocated to help pay for roofing and HVAC replacements at Ira B. Jones Elementary School, an addition at Community High School and LED retrofits for schools in both the Buncombe County Schools and Asheville City Schools systems. The board has also approved about $13.7 million for miscellaneous projects.

The item was introduced at the commission’s Feb. 6 meeting (see “County raises fees for ambulance service“).

A question of rezoning

The board will also conduct a public hearing on a rezoning request from the owner of Zen Tubing to change a 4-acre parcel at 1648 Brevard Road from residential low-density to commercial service district. County staff and members of the county Planning Board — in a 4-3 vote during a meeting on Jan. 22 — recommended that the Board of Commissioners deny the request.

The company uses the property on a seasonal basis and wants to rezone the property so it can seasonally locate a shipping container on the land to act as a bar for alcohol sales, according to an analysis put together by the county’s department of Planning and Development.

The property is located entirely in a FEMA-designated floodway, and the properties to the west, east and south are all vacant and zoned residential low-density. The analysis also says the property contains a small amount of steep land.

“Staff’s main concerns with this rezoning request are that it represents a potential ‘spot zoning,’ and that the alcohol sales would represent an intensification of a commercial use completely surrounded by a rural undeveloped area zoned residentially,” the analysis states.

In other business

Commissioners will also hear an update on the funding for a proposed redevelopment of Lee Walker Heights, Asheville’s oldest public housing development. During a meeting in June 2017, the county promised $4.2 million to the redevelopment of the property (see “County pledges $4.2M to Lee Walker Heights, aims for 100% renewable energy”). Asheville City Council set aside $4.2 million for the project in April 2016 (see “City Council commits $4.2 million to redevelopment of Lee Walker Heights”).

North Carolina Rep. Chuck McGrady, R-Henderson County, will also deliver a presentation.

The Board of Commissioners meeting will occur at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 in room 326 at 200 College St. in downtown Asheville.

