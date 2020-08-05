Divided commission passes reparations resolution

Posted on by Daniel Walton
Al Whitesides
'GET OVER THE HUMP': Al Whitesides, the sole Black member of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, said fear of the word 'reparations' shouldn't impede work toward racial justice before the board's Aug. 4 vote to approve a reparations resolution. Photo courtesy of Whitesides

“Reparations, the word — Yeah, it frightens a lot of people,” said Al Whitesides, the sole Black member of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, prior to an Aug. 4 vote to support reparations for the county’s Black residents. “But sometimes to get over the hump, so to speak, or to be successful, we need to be frightened.”

Fear wasn’t an obstacle for Whitesides and his three Democratic colleagues as they approved the resolution over the opposition of the board’s three Republicans. The county government is now aligned with Asheville City Council, which unanimously passed a similar measure on July 14.

Buncombe’s resolution does not allocate any specific funding for reparations, nor does it mandate direct payments to Black residents. Instead, the county will appoint members to the city’s Community Reparations Commission and prioritize racial equity in areas such as early childhood education, infant mortality and the justice system.

While the county’s language contains similar apologies for racial injustice and calls for state and federal governments to explore reparations, Democratic Commissioner Amanda Edwards emphasized that it was not a “copy and paste” of the city’s resolution. Together with Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Edwards said, she’d drafted the document independently to be “authentic to Buncombe County” and draw on the county’s recently completed strategic plan, which sets equity as a “foundational focus area.”

Republicans Anthony Penland and Robert Pressley both pointed to that strategic plan in explaining their votes against the resolution. Because the county had already flagged racial equity as a priority, Penland argued, the commission didn’t need to “pass another piece of paper” about the issue. (He did join the board in a unanimous vote earlier in the night on another resolution declaring racism a public health and safety crisis.)

Pressley also asserted that Buncombe should focus less on its words and more on fulfilling its prior promises. “We need to be working on affordable housing, we need to be working on this education for them, the welfare of them. And when I say them, I’m talking about everybody,” he said.

“I support a lot that’s in [the resolution], but there is just some things, and I would like to see some things changed around,” Pressley continued. The commission’s vice chair did not, however, indicate any specific areas where he disagreed with the resolution’s language.

Meanwhile, Republican Joe Belcher said he viewed his job as directing county spending, not making political statements. He outlined a desire to allocate $1 million — approximately .3% of Buncombe’s general fund budget for the current fiscal year — toward programs that would help the Black community, including support for Black-owned businesses, homebuyer education and downpayment assistance.

Following the Republicans’ comments, Beach-Ferrara pushed back on their claims that the commission’s words were unimportant. “They matter when we say our marriage vows, they matter when we say our prayers, they matter when we take our oaths of office,” she said. “The substance will come, the strategies will come, the deliverables will come, about what community reparations mean here. … But this is about setting our sights toward that.”

Support Reparations for Black People Resolution – Buncombe County by Daniel Walton on Scribd

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Daniel Walton
Daniel Walton is the Green Scene editor and a reporter for Mountain Xpress. His work has previously appeared in Capital at Play, Edible Asheville, and the Citizen-Times, among other area publications. Follow me @DanielWWalton
View all posts by Daniel Walton →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.