Election 2020: Opinion Recap

Mountain Xpress readers have been nothing if not engaged in the democratic process this year. In commentaries and letters to the editor, they offered their thoughts on local candidates and their positions, along with views about various facets of the electoral process. Opinions flowed on the choices for Asheville City Council, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, state House and Senate and — in one of the most hotly contested regional races — who will represent North Carolina’s District 11 in Congress. Whatever the outcomes, we can rest assured that the people of Asheville and Western North Carolina have exercised their freedom of speech.

Here’s a look back at Xpress’ election-related opinion pieces published since March:

Letter: Lee would bring good qualities to Asheville City Council” — Oct. 31

Letter: Wells cares deeply about our community” — Oct. 30

Letter: It’s time to defund Edwards” — Oct. 30 

Letter: Alumni who don’t support Cawthorn” — Oct. 29

Letter: Davis offers multiple contradict­ions” — Oct. 29 

Letter: Elect honest, experience­d, expert leaders in Buncombe County” — Oct. 28 

Letter: Wells offers the middle way for sustainabl­e growth” — Oct. 28

Letter: Vote for candidates who will fight for WNC residents” — Oct. 27 

Letter: Wells has insight into city and country needs” — Oct. 27

Letter: Cawthorn, the Sarah Palin of WNC?” — Oct. 26 

Letter: Edney will support Medicaid expansion” — Oct. 25

Letter: Urge leaders to defend our democracy” — Oct. 24

Letter: Moffitt has done enough for WNC” — Oct. 23

Letter: Wells supports broadband access for all” — Oct. 22

Letter: Wondering about Cawthorn” — Oct. 20 

Letter: Put trust in Davis’ experience and maturity” — Oct. 16

VoteAVL strives to make voting informatio­n more relevant and accessible” — Oct. 13

Letter: We can depend on Wells” — Oct. 12

Letter: Time to vote a straight Democratic ticket this year” — Oct. 12

Letter: Wells has skills, values needed for county government” — Oct. 11

Letter: Wells has unwavering commitment to community” — Oct. 2

Letter: Protection­s make sure your vote is secure” — Oct. 1

Letter: Roney advocates to make city more equitable” — September 30 

Letter: Wells brings people together” — September 25

Letter: We don’t need Cawthorn’s nonsense” — September 25

Letter: Move needle back to moderate with Davis” — September 23

Letter: Cawthorn’s comments raise troubling questions” — September 21

Letter: Wadsworth would put conservati­on first” — September 1

Letter: Davis will bring honesty and integrity to Congress” — September 1

Letter: Vote for candidates who take virus seriously” — August 19 

Letter: Elect candidates committed to funding public education” — August 19 

Letter: Davis would serve WNC well in Congress” — August 11

Start planning now for November vote” — August 11

Letter: Tillis has abysmal record on health care” — June 22 

Letter: We deserve better political leadership” — June 3

Letter: Support environmen­t by electing Edney” — June 1

Letter: Vote with cannabis legalizati­on in mind” — May 21

Letter: How is provisiona­l voting handled in Buncombe?” — May 10

Letter: Help make voting accessible to all” — April 24

Letter: Edney can help steer NC in right direction” — April 17

Letter: Let me tell you about Trump” — March 26 

Letter: Make Asheville great again” — March 3

Letter: Rethink ‘Xpress’ voter guide, timing” — March 3

Letter: Wells has deep roots and a broad vision” — March 1

