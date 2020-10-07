Enka barn raises questions about Buncombe special interest funding

Posted on by Daniel Walton
Enka High student on tractor
RAISE THE ROOF: The facility partially funded by the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners on Oct. 6 would replace an older storage structure currently used as a barn by agriculture students at Enka High School. Photo courtesy of Buncombe County Schools

The only hammer in the room was Chair Brownie Newman’s gavel, but the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners nevertheless helped with a barn raising on Oct. 6. The board voted unanimously to award $15,000 toward the construction of a roughly $75,000 agricultural education facility at Enka High School that will house cows, chickens and other livestock.

Prior to that vote, however, some board members expressed concern with how the funding request had been presented. The item had been added to the meeting’s agenda by Republican Commissioners Joe Belcher, Anthony Penland and Robert Pressley.

As Newman, a Democrat, pointed out, recommendations to support such projects are usually made by Buncombe’s School Capital Fund Commission or Board of Education and funded as part of the county’s regular budget cycle. And Democratic Commissioner Amanda Edwards suggested that supporting one special project would open the board up to a flood of similar asks that would overwhelm county resources.

Edwards added that she’s repeatedly advised her husband, a high school principal, to take his own funding requests through established budget channels. “I’m just really afraid if we don’t dig in and start looking at this that we’re really setting ourselves up for multiple requests that are really difficult to say no to,” she explained.

Belcher agreed that the board needed a better process but argued that unexpected opportunities such as the barn, which would receive $25,000 in additional grant funding if construction started by the end of 2020, would always require some flexibility. “This is the proper way, and it is extremely transparent. We’re in front of everybody,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pressley referenced a $20,000 allocation for a horse barn at Owen High School in 2014 that was allegedly made without board approval by former Democratic Commissioner Ellen Frost and former County Manager Wanda Greene. Frost pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit federal program fraud in a different equestrian matter on Aug. 10, while Greene is currently serving a seven-year federal prison sentence for unrelated corruption charges.

“If Owen would’ve went through the channels, this could’ve been a lot easier,” Pressley said, staring at Newman. “Maybe we could’ve done something four years ago or put something in place for this.”

Pressley is running to replace Newman as the commission’s chair in the November election. Both Pressley and Belcher, who is defending his seat against Democratic challenger Parker Sloan, represent the county’s District 3, which includes Enka and much of Buncombe’s rural southwest.

County Manager Avril Pinder said she and her staff would begin researching potential policies to create a more structured process for funding special budget requests immediately following the vote. She suggested that language might be available for the board’s review at its next meeting of Tuesday, Oct. 20.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Daniel Walton
Daniel Walton is the Assistant Editor of Mountain Xpress, regularly contributing to coverage of Western North Carolina's government, environment and health care. His work has previously appeared in Capital at Play, Edible Asheville, and the Citizen-Times, among other area publications. Follow me @DanielWWalton
View all posts by Daniel Walton →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.