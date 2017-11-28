Environment leads in Give!Local donations

If dollars were votes, the environment would be the winner at the halfway point in this year’s Give!Local campaign — in large measure due to strong outreach efforts by The Collider and Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy. Mountain Xpress is sponsoring Give!Local, a two-month, end-of-year giving campaign that allows local WNC residents to donate to any of 37 locally focused nonprofits via one wesite. One hundred percent of all donated funds go to the designated nonprofits.

However, no matter where donors opt to target their Give!Local donation — the environment, kids, community, animals, arts or social justice — they’re arguably all voting to make WNC a better place to live, says Give!Local Director Susan Hutchinson.

“When you donate through the GiveLocalGuide.org platform, you don’t just give — you also get,” Hutchinson adds. “For a $20 donation (or more), Mountain Xpress will send you a book of vouchers for things like tacos, pizza and ice cream,” she explains. Donors giving $250 or more, receive an additional set of gift certificates and vouchers for area businesses. Or vouchers can be sent to donors’ friends or relatives as gifts.

And a note to next week’s donors: People giving during Big Give Week, which starts Dec. 3, will be entered in a drawing for an assortment goods and services from area businesses.