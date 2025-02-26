Concerns about the Trump administration overwhelm Chuck Edwards’ office hours

Around 100 residents filled the lobby inside the Buncombe County Health and Human Services building on Feb. 25, waiting to speak with members of U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards‘ staff. Meanwhile, roughly 30 more constituents hoisted signs outside the building, expressing their frustration and anger over a number of issues.

Edwards did not attend the planned office hours.

DEPORT MUSK: Protestors gathered outside the Buncombe County Health and Human Services building Feb. 25 to express their anger at various federal government actions, including empowering tech billionaire Elon Musk to quickly cut various federal programs through his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Photo by Greg Parlier

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire whom President Donald Trump has entrusted to oversee the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was front of mind for many who showed up. They objected to the control Musk has exhibited over federal operations and the steep cuts he has made to various departments and programs.

“Deport Musk,” read one sign outside the building.

Other messages urged Edwards to oppose proposed cuts to Medicaid, protect Medicare and Social Security, and stand up to misinformation about Tropical Storm Helene.

Susan Kask, a retired economist from Swannanoa, summed up the list of grievances that many wanted to share with Edwards.

“What happens to the people on Medicaid if we lose $80 billion in Medicaid [funding]? What happens to Medicare? What happens to Social Security? People are on a fixed income,” she said, showing a three-page letter she planned to hand the congressman’s staffers. Climate change, immigration and support for Ukraine were additional issues she outlined in her missive. “I’m very worried about this country.”

‘Slow coup’

Edwards’ staff had scheduled the office hours to primarily answer questions related to disaster recovery from Tropical Storm Helene and issues with assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). According to the representative’s website, the session was also intended to “assist with federal agencies.” A small number of attendees who spoke with Xpress said they were there for FEMA-related questions.

DIVAS FOR DEMOCRACY: Hope Warshaw, left and Cinda Chima started Divas for Democracy, a letter-writing group initially designed to get out the vote for eventual President Joe Biden in October 2019. The group’s email list, which now has more than 100 members, encouraged recipients to gather at U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards’ office hours Feb. 25 to advocate against recent actions of the Trump Administration. Photo by Greg Parlier

Top of mind for most residents was the perceived consolidation of power in the executive branch — with an emphasis on Musk, who is defined as a close adviser of President Trump, although not technically an employee, according to the White House.

“We have an unelected immigrant who is, in my opinion, unhinged, running rampant over very important and vital federal functions, and it needs to stop. People are going to get hurt. They’re already being hurt,” said Dizy Walton.

“Trump is a traitor,” said Jim Bingham of Black Mountain. “I look through the smokescreen and I’m concerned that everything I grew up with as a child and an adult started with integrity, and I see that being destroyed.”

Bingham argued that claims by Musk and others that the government is rife with waste, fraud and abuse are nonsense. “That’s uncomposted manure. The intent is to destroy the fabric of our government,” he said.

Most of those who spoke with Xpress said it was up to congressional Republicans to fix the problems they believed the Trump administration was creating.

NO MUSK: Laura Kelso came to U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards’ office hours Feb. 25 to encourage Edwards’ to oppose tech billionaire Elon Musk’s sweeping cuts to federal departments. Photo by Greg Parlier

“We’re having this slow coup going on. Our legislature seems to be just kind of letting everything slide through,” said Karin Heiman of Asheville. “We’re not supposed to have these billionaires tweeting and telling the government what to do. We don’t want one single person controlling everything.”

Some, such as retired physician Arnold Brown of West Asheville, said Edwards needed to stand up to Trump and Musk and help Congress take back control of the federal government.

“Get a spine. Our country is being destroyed. Our democracy is being destroyed. Do something. We’ve elected you to represent us,” said Brown, who served in the military reserve for 23 years, including a stint at a combat hospital.

“Our leadership is being replaced by people who have had no experience with no understanding, who have never served,” Brown continued. “Our enemies must be laughing at us. Terrorist organizations have been for a long time trying to elude agencies that [Musk is] destroying.”

Two attendees offered Edwards a warning: If he doesn’t stand up for locals, his seat will be in jeopardy.

FROM HENDERSON: Michelle Antalec, a resident of Hendersonville, came to U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards’ office hours Feb. 25 in Asheville because she says he rarely holds events in his native Henderson County. She wants Edwards to ensure the government doesn’t cut Medicaid, Medicare or Social Security. Photo by Greg Parlier

Viv Bernstein, of Woodfin, said independent voters such as herself will vote against Edwards in a primary if he runs again in 2026.

“I am an independent, but this has made me realize that I will never, ever vote for a Republican,” added Jennifer Warren of Weaverville.

Medicaid concerns

Proposed Medicaid cuts were also top of mind for many wanting to speak with Edwards’ staff, as well as concerns that Medicare and Social Security would be on the chopping block soon.

Republicans, who narrowly control Congress, have backed proposals that could sharply cut Medicaid, the government health insurance program for about 79 million poor and disabled Americans, according to reporting from NPR and other outlets. On the night of Feb. 25, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a GOP spending bill that would require deep cuts to government spending, with top Republicans targeting Medicaid and food-aid programs, according to The New York Times.

Kathryn Liss said she can’t afford to take care of her son, who is disabled, without the help of Medicaid.

NEW FRIENDS: Rachel Riecher, left, and Sheila O’Brien were the last in line to speak with U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards at his staff office hours Feb. 25. Strangers before the event, both came out of concern that America was turning away from it’s democratic roots under the Trump Administration. Photo by Greg Parlier

For Weaverville’s Warren, the potential loss of Medicaid is just as personal. Her 32-year-old disabled daughter’s life depends on the federal safety net, she said.

“She could not live if there were these cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Those three cuts that are on the table today will make her life miserable. She will perhaps die with the lack of care. We can’t afford the good medical care that [Edwards gets]. I think he needs to hear that.”

Matthew Maisels, a nurse at Mission Health, expressed concern that Medicaid and Medicare cuts could handcuff the ability of the area’s two hospitals, including the Charles George VA Medical Center, to provide important care for the community.

“This represents a threat to health care for Chuck Edwards’ constituents. Chuck Edwards claims to represent this community. If he cares about this community, he should be fighting against cuts to nursing staff at the VA,” Maisels said.

“Chuck Edwards is selling out many of his constituents through severe Medicaid cuts and taking a sledgehammer to multiple other essential programs,” argued Jimmy Hare of Asheville.

‘GET A SPINE’: West Asheville couple Marguerite and Arnold Brown wanted to tell U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards to “Get a spine” when it comes to standing up to actions of the Trump Administration that they believe will hurt Edwards’ constituents, including themselves. Photo by Greg Parlier

Federal cuts

Recent cuts to various federal departments, including the U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service, also concerned those waiting to see Edwards’ team.

Shalyn Yost-Haynes, an eight-year employee at the National Park Service, most recently at the Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site, was one of the thousands of federal employees who suddenly lost their jobs in recent weeks.

“I’m not going to stand here and let them take my job away without speaking up,” she said.

Suzanne Sutherland, of Black Mountain, said she was concerned that cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration would further hurt our ability to respond to a changing climate.

“I’m concerned about my neighbors,” she said. “Our whole area is going to take years to rebuild, and we need help from the federal government. There should be no tax cuts period, and no cuts to entitlements until they have done a thorough analysis of government spending. Chaotic cuts are not helpful and just help to destroy the whole system.”

Several residents, including Sutherland, expressed frustrations with what they see as Edwards’ uneven advocacy for federal assistance to help with Helene recovery.

ANTI-ELON: Friends Karin Heiman, the Rev. Sarah Colvin and Kristi Schleder said they disagreed with what Heiman called a “slow coup” allowing tech billionaire Elon Musk too much power in Washington D.C. Photo by Greg Parlier

“I’m disappointed in Chuck Edwards for first supporting FEMA and then starting to criticize it after Trump came and criticized FEMA. I’m concerned about the hypocrisy of our local representative,” said Sutherland.

Getting a hold of Edwards

Many of those who spoke with Xpress shared frustration over their inability to contact Edwards.

“In the city in his district with the highest population, he will not hold a town hall meeting,” complained Warren, of Weaverville, referring to Asheville.

“Why isn’t Chuck Edwards doing a town hall meeting, since so many of us have concerns?” asked Robin Clark.

Michelle Antalec, of Henderson County, where Edwards lives, said she came to Asheville for the event because she feels as if the representative doesn’t have enough availability in his home county.

RESIST: Shalyn Yost-Haynes, a National Park Service employee of 8 years who most recently worked at the Carl Sandburg Home, said she was fired without legitimate cause after sweeping cuts by the recently formed Department of Governmental Efficiency. Photo by Greg Parlier

As the office hours extended beyond its 11 a.m. end time, a woman near the back of the line grew concerned about her likelihood of speaking with the representative’s staff about FEMA. She felt that she had been given the runaround from the federal agency and needed Edwards’ help in appealing FEMA’s decision to deny her request for relief. Those ahead of her in line encouraged her to move to the front. After initially resisting, she took them up on the offer and made it in before the session concluded.

Around 11:30 a.m., a representative of Edwards’ office came into the lobby to address the remaining crowd of about 20 who were still waiting to speak with the congressman’s staff. The representative said the team had to go to Brevard for another event but would take down everyone’s contact information and concerns and get back to them.

Members of Edwards’ office were scheduled to make two appearances Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Avery and Mitchell counties in the representative’s Carolina Cruiser. There are no appearances scheduled in his “Chat with Chuck” series, according to Edwards’ website.