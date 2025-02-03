Five Points residents rally to preserve wooded area owned by UNCA

A plot of forested land across the street from UNC Asheville’s Botanical Garden has long been a beloved spot for residents of the Five Points neighborhood. It’s where people walk their dogs, observe wildlife, have picnics, take their kids to play and get to know their neighbors.

“This neighborhood is one of the only neighborhoods around that doesn’t have a park,” says Elizabeth Pritchitt, who has lived in Five Points since 2007. “This forest is actually a reason a lot of people moved here. To me, it’s one of the best kept semisecrets of Asheville.”

So residents were curious on Jan. 13 when a miniexcavator began clearing tracks as wide as traffic lanes in the 45-acre urban forest, which is owned by UNCA. At first people figured the university might be removing trees that were downed by Tropical Storm Helene.

But alarm bells went off throughout Five Points when news spread that one of the workers clearing the land told resident Alixandra Doddridge that UNCA planned to clear the woods and begin construction by summer. Neighborhood concerns “went from zero to 100 when I heard that,” Doddridge says.

UNCA says what Doddridge heard was not accurate. “No decisions regarding development have been made at this time,” the university said in Jan. 16 statement. “In keeping with our commitment to transparency and collaboration, as options are being finalized, UNC Asheville will host listening sessions to share information about potential plans and to gather input from the community.”

The university is assessing boundaries, topography, land composition and utilities on the land, the statement said. In a Jan. 31 update, UNCA said it had completed the soil boring and sampling phase of the assessment. During that process, some trees were removed to allow equipment on to the property.

The updated statement continued: “The remaining assessment work is now limited to land surveying to confirm the property’s boundaries, which is expected to continue for a few additional weeks. This work will necessitate the removal of small amounts of brush to ensure clear sight lines, with no removal of trees.”

The university did remove some trees on the northwestern edge of the property, but that was related to Helene-related recovery efforts, the updated statement said.

Neighborhood organizes

Despite UNCA’s assurances, Five Points residents have rallied in support of preserving the wooded area, which is bordered by Weaver Boulevard, Dortch Avenue and Vivian Avenue and includes the university chancellor’s residence.

Doddridge started a Facebook page, Save the Woods, that has grown to more than 2,600 members. Neighbors have reached out to UNCA and elected officials. Some are researching the historic significance of the area while others are looking into legal options and assessing the possible environmental impacts of development. Several meetings organized by Save the Woods have drawn hundreds of people.

“I think everyone in the neighborhood quickly became invested,” Doddridge says. “We are all really passionate about that land for a lot of reasons.”

Save the Woods leaders argue that losing the forested area would be devastating in wake of Helene, which damaged or downed 40% of trees in Buncombe County, according to the N.C. Forest Service. Additionally, group members say, the woods are a habitat for owls and many other species.

In its Jan. 31 statement, UNCA said: “The University is also aware of concerns regarding the presence of owls on the property. The University has cooperated with contractors to evaluate this concern and ensure that any nests, if identified, are not disturbed.”

A petition urging UNCA to pause all development activities in the forest has garnered more than 6,800 signatures. The petition got a significant boost when popular folk band Rising Appalachia took to social media to urge people to sign it. Sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith, founders of the band, live part of the year in Asheville.

“Save the Woods believes that the value of the forest is much greater for the community at large and for UNCA students and staff and faculty if it’s kept intact as a forest,” Pritchitt says. “And some of us feel like we’re unrecognized stewards of the forest, or at least the [walking] trails. We keep the trails up.”

In its Jan. 16 statement, UNCA said: “As we move forward, the university remains dedicated to working with environmental experts who bring deep knowledge of sustainable and responsible land use. … Any future development of university property will align with the best interests of the institution, the local and regional community, and the state of North Carolina, while respecting the natural environment that surrounds us.”

Working together?

Doddridge says neighbors want to collaborate with UNCA officials to find the best use of the land for all stakeholders. For instance, she says, some people have suggested the land could be turned into a research forest similar to ones at UNC Chapel Hill and Duke University.

But, she says, the university did not respond when Save the Woods requested a meeting with Chancellor Kimberly van Noort. And the school has not sent representatives to any of the group’s meetings.

“It seems like they’re just not being transparent at all about what their plans are,” says Five Points resident Alli Marshall.

City Council member Bo Hess, who has attended Save the Woods meetings, says he supports the group’s efforts.

“A resounding theme when I went to the meetings, and when I speak to them, is that these woods are not just a vital green space,” he says. “These woods are an essential part of our recreational, cultural and ecological fabric. And also preserving them does align with what our city says is our commitment to sustainability, smart community-driven growth and environmental stewardship.”

Hess says he and other city officials reached out to van Noort and other UNCA leaders after they became aware of the concerns of Five Points residents. So far, he says, university officials have been responsive, but he didn’t want to get into details yet.

“Thoughtful dialogue is important,” Hess says. “We need to have UNCA and the board of trustees at the table, and we need to figure out a way to save the forest and that land for the betterment of our neighborhoods and our people.”

For instance, he says, it could make sense for the city to buy the land and donate it to the Asheville-Buncombe Community Land Trust.

“Before they get too gung ho about anything, they need to have that public forum [mentioned in UNCA’s statement],” Hess says. “I think the next steps are having that public meeting and making sure that there’s transparency, and also having the city leadership update the community as far as what’s going on.”

Doddridge and other Five Point residents are hoping history repeats itself in regard to preserving the woods. In 2004, UNCA proposed building a 300-space freshman parking lot on 2.5 acres near the corner of Weaver Boulevard and Broadway. When hundreds of neighbors and students protested the move, the university scuttled the plans.

“They are moving fast. We have to move faster,” Doddridge wrote on the Facebook page. “They backed down last time they heard from the public, we can do it again! Flood their emails.”