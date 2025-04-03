Former water resources director details Asheville’s history in new book

For most of the city’s history, pure water has drawn people to Asheville. While two events in the last three years have shaken the confidence of Asheville’s 125,000 water system customers, the purity of the region’s water has been a driver of growth for two centuries, according to a new book from Michael Holcombe.

Holcombe, who was Asheville’s water resources director from 1993-97, details how the region’s water has driven growth and has been the crux of the city’s most heated political fights since residents first pulled water from public wells in the town square in the early 1800s.

The Story of Asheville’s Water: Before and After Hurricane Helene takes readers on a chronological journey from its official recognition as a town in 1797 with a population of 38 to its recovery from the “greatest natural disaster yet to occur for the Asheville water system”: Tropical Storm Helene.

History of water 1797: Morristown in the Swannanoa valley was renamed Asheville. Early 1800s: Residents pulled water from two public wells in present-day Pack Square Park. 1880: The railroad crosses the Eastern Continental Divide at Old Fort, greatly increasing access to WNC. 1883: Asheville incorporates as a city. 1889: The city installs the state’s first water filter on a public drinking water supply, responding to muddy water issues from its source on the Swannanoa River. 1903: The city finished a transmission line from the North Fork of the Swannanoa River to its holding reservoir on Beaucatcher Mountain. 1916: The historic flood of 1916 did not significantly impact Asheville’s water system. 1921: A transmission line is added from Bee Tree Creek, supplementing the line from North Fork. 1925: A historic drought and continued growth forced the city to consider expanding its water capacity. Buncombe County established water and sewer districts to help finance expansion of the water distribution system. Woodfin establishes its own water supply system. 1927: Bee Tree Reservoir is completed. 1933: The Sullivan Act is passed, prohibiting the city from charging noncity residents more for water. The city has been seeking workarounds and unsuccessfully lobbying to appeal the law ever since. 1954: North Fork Dam and reservoir were completed, retiring Bee Tree Reservoir as a drinking water source. 1959: Gerber Products Co., the world’s largest manufacturer of baby food, opens a major production facility in south Buncombe County, citing Asheville’s pristine water as its reason for locating there. 1965: Fluoride is added to the drinking water supply. 1994: A regional water authority is created among Asheville, Buncombe County and Henderson County, allowing the city to acquire property for a water treatment plant on Mills River. 2004: Significant flooding in Biltmore Village spurs future improvements at North Fork. 2005: The regional water authority is disbanded after the N.C. General Assembly passes Sullivan Acts II and III. The laws prohibit the city from allocating funds from the water fund to its general fund for any reason, closing off a revenue source for the city. 2021: Renovation of the North Fork Dam is completed, including a spillway that proves essential in preventing catastrophic damage during Tropical Storm Helene. 2022: A water system outage during a deep freeze at Christmas spurs criticism of the city’s response. It took 10 days for the city to restore water service to a large portion of the city. 2024: Tropical Storm Helene causes substantial damage to the water system, including creating never-before-seen turbidity in the Burnette Reservoir at North Fork Dam. It took the city 21 days to restore boil-only water to 95% of its customers and 53 days to restore potable water.

Along the way, Holcombe recounts how Asheville was the first city in North Carolina to install water filters on its public water supply — then the Swannanoa River — in 1889. Those filters became obsolete when the city began drawing water higher up in the mountains from the North Fork of the Swannanoa River near the present-day reservoir in 1903. Since then, the pristine nature of Asheville’s 18,000-acre watershed below Mount Mitchell has been a source of pride for city officials, Holcombe reports.

But that source of pride has also been the source of political squabbling going back nearly a century.

Xpress sat down with Holcombe recently to discuss his book and the current state of the Asheville water system.

Xpress: What made you write this book?

Holcombe: I was really stunned to realize a couple of years ago, through my role as member of the Independent Review Committee appointed by Asheville City Council, that there was really no written resource on the history of Asheville’s water system.

The water system has been central to the history of Asheville and continues to be, as witnessed by the cataclysm of Helene and how the water system was bereft of potable water production for 53 days. The farther you go back, the more important the water system was. And so having the time and the inclination, I thought it might be a good project to do.

Your book came out just three months after Helene. How did you incorporate that major event into the book?

I guess a character flaw in my life has always been a bit of procrastination. I had finished the book, and then I saw that Apple announced that it’d be bringing [artificial intelligence] out in October with writing tools. I thought, “Well, that might be a good way to catch grammatical errors or punctuation.” So I put it off, pending the AI release by Apple, which ironically, I didn’t use at all in the final product. But then, of course, Helene happened. It would have been absolutely dreadful to write such a book and publish it in August and have this event happen a month later when the volume was intended to be a comprehensive history of the water system.

What jumped out to you while you were doing research for your book?

The sense of explosion and growth once North Fork was developed. The city aldermen printed 10,000 copies of a treatise that was lauding the North Fork water and how wonderful it was. I still don’t feel like I understand how significant the explosion was. E.W. Grove, who had an interest in tourism, figured there were 150,000 people that came to Asheville to visit in the month of August 1921.

What was the impact of the 1933 Sullivan Act?

Billy Sullivan passed the Sullivan Act because there was concern that the city would use its water system to double or triple the rates of the water it was selling the districts and then use that water to pay off the debt that the city incurred during the Great Depression.

Asheville was precluded from using its water system as a tool for annexation. Water systems have actually been used all over the United States, and particularly in North Carolina, to do that. Asheville never was able to do that.

What did Helene teach you about the city’s water system as it stands today?

If you read between the lines, after hurricanes Frances and Ivan in 2004, the city found itself in the unenviable position as a water utility, functioning not only as a water supply source, but also as a flood control unit. Due to that terrible flood in Biltmore Village in 2004, [the city felt] the need to not only capture as much water as it could for water supply, but then to look at its discharge downstream and become responsible for warning the community during rain events. I would not have enjoyed taking on that additional responsibility. Tennessee Valley Authority dams like at Fontana are developed to control floods, unlike North Fork. With the completion of the auxiliary spillway and the other necessary improvements that they did at North Fork in 2021, they don’t open flood gates anymore.

The auxiliary spillway is designed to operate the way that it did during Helene. As bad as the destruction that happened at North Fork, it did save the main dam. It did save the water treatment plant.

After Helene, the turbidity of the water in the Burnette Reservoir reached record levels. Why didn’t the city have turbidity filters?

We were extremely proud of the direct filtration method of water treatment because it pointed to the purity of water. The water coming into the lake was already at the turbidity levels that most other municipal water systems had to spend a great deal of money on for sedimentation basins. Asheville didn’t have to do that because our water was already clean. It was like a feather in Asheville’s cap.

What should the city prioritize now?

It is time to get the main supply line from North Fork out of the flood plain. They’re going to have to lay a new waterline from North Fork to Bee Tree Junction.

I believe that’s the first thing they need to do and, of course, proceed with sedimentation basins for both North Fork and Bee Tree.