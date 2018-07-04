Four county fire departments fall short of requested funding

Part-time employees at Swannanoa Fire & Rescue make less per hour than many Buncombe County restaurant workers, says Swannanoa Fire Chief Anthony Penland.

The department’s part-timers make about $8.50 an hour, but thanks to a 1.1-cent boost in the district’s tax rate, their pay will jump to $10 an hour. Full-time employees will also see a bump, which will put them close to the state average.

“In order to make our guys … stay here, we knew we needed to do something,” Penland says.

Swannanoa was one of the 12 Buncombe County fire districts that requested rate increases in the county’s fiscal year 2019 budget, which was approved by the Board of Commissioners in a 5-2 vote on June 19.

Eleven districts requested at least a 1-cent tax rate increase. Commissioners approved an across-the-board 1-cent increase for those districts and a 0.8-cent increase for North Buncombe, which requested that amount. Then the commissioners examined the individual districts’ requests to identify those they believed deserved more than the 1-cent baseline.

Only Riceville, Woodfin, French Broad and Fairview received less than their total requested increases. Fairview requested the biggest boost in property tax money, 5.5 cents, but ended up with the standard 1-cent increase. Earlier in the process, the department had originally requested a 6.5-cent increase.

In January, commissioners heard the results of a pay study conducted by the N.C. Association of Fire Chiefs. The study said fire departments in Buncombe County pay substantially less than the statewide average. In order to put county fire departments in line with the state’s average pay, the study suggested 16 departments would need significant adjustments to their pay scales and three would need minor adjustments.

“I personally think that what firefighters do … there’s not enough money in the world that you could be adequately compensated,” said Commissioner Ellen Frost during the board meeting on June 19. “My only interest in raising any of these rates is for firefighter pay and, when needed, turnout gear. I realize we can’t hold anybody accountable to that, but any increases I would vote for is because I believe what your interests are too.”

Penland says all of the money generated from Swannanoa’s 1.1-cent increase, about $100,000, will go to salaries for employees. “We were losing people,” Penland says, “and we want people to know, ‘Hey, we appreciate you putting your life on the line.’”

During a May 8 budget work session, Penland told commissioners that the department had lost 25 firefighters since 2001 because the department could not offer a competitive wage.

Fairview Chief Scott Jones said his department is also dealing with retention issues because of pay, adding that many of his firefighters work multiple jobs and the department recently took out an equity line of credit to plug gaps in firefighter pay. He also said he hoped the boost in property tax revenue would help the department pay for updated vehicles, which are older than the National Fire Protection Association recommends.

“We don’t like tax increases at all,” Jones said, “but we also know that we’ve got a department that’s doing its best to provide the best service to the community, we’ve got trucks that are 30 years old, we’ve got salaries that are way under the state average, so we were looking at it from the standpoint that we’ve got to do something.”

Had it been approved, Fairview’s 5.5-cent increase would have yielded an additional $950,976 in revenue for the department. The 1 cent the department received will generate an estimated $172,905.

POTENTIAL EARNINGS: A graph prepared by the county before the passage of the FY 2019 budget shows how much money each fire department would have gained from its requested tax rate increases. Image courtesy of Buncombe County

Commissioner and Fairview resident Mike Fryar says a 5.5-cent increase was excessive. “Too much money,” he says. “When you’re at $2 million and something, and that’s your budget, and you turn around and ask for basically another million dollars a year, that’s kind of out of hand.”

Jones says he was “thoroughly shocked” by the decision to give Fairview a 1-cent increase, calling it “a slap in the face.” A 1-cent increase, Jones says, will not cover the increases necessary to get department personnel up to the state average. “We were very open, transparent and honest with everything,” Jones says.

Frost disagrees. “We constantly asked what their [Fairview Fire Department’s] salaries were and we never got the information from them,” she says. “They never once represented that the raises were a priority for them nor did they answer our emails about what they were actually paid or what turnout gear they needed.”

Frost says she only learned Fairview’s actual salaries after the vote on June 19, and then via messages from individual firefighters. “It’s very unfortunate that the firefighters didn’t have more advocates on their board to be more transparent and let us know what they’re being paid,” she says.

Jones said he did receive a phone call from Frost prior to the vote but believes the commissioners didn’t engage enough with the fire department. He provided an email he sent to commissioners on June 18 detailing how the tax increase would be used: increasing salaries, rebuilding the department’s capital improvement and reserve fund, and hiring nine additional firefighters.

Even as chiefs seek to plug gaps in salaries, departments are also looking for ways to update old equipment. While Fairview’s department looks for ways to update its aging fleet, Swannanoa is in the process of replacing two 30-year-old vehicles. One engine, which is now gone, had a unfortunate habit of spontaneously shutting off.

“It would be sitting on a call and just shut down — for no reason,” Penland says. “Is that safe? Are you going to want to be the guy at the end of a nozzle with that thing fighting a fire?”

Pages From Ord-Budget 6-19-18.PDF by David Floyd on Scribd