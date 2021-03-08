From NC News Service: New plan for natural strategies to curb NC floods, water pollution

Posted on by Xpress Contributor
A muddy backyard with puddles after spring rain. Photo by Adobe Stock, courtesy of North Carolina News Service

By Nadia Ramlagan, North Carolina News Service

Last year was the second-wettest on record for North Carolina, and communities across the state are looking for better ways to deal with intense rainfall and costly flooding.

The North Carolina Coastal Federation’s new plan shows natural water-management techniques, like rain gardens and watershed restoration, to absorb heavy rainfall and help prevent dangerous flood conditions.

Yaron Miller, officer for the Pew Charitable Trusts’ Flood-Prepared Communities initiative, said nature-based solutions are both cost-effective and practical.

“And in a fast-growing state like North Carolina, these challenges are often compounded by the fact that traditional development uses impervious surfaces, like concentrate and asphalt, which prevents rain from soaking into the soil,” Miller explained.

The American Society of Civil Engineers included stormwater for the first time on its latest Infrastructure Report Card.

The nation received a “D” for stormwater management systems. This also affects water quality, because polluted runoff from pavement flows into nearby rivers and streams.

According to the report, it’s estimated runoff has contaminated around 13 million acres of lakes, reservoirs, and ponds nationwide.

Burrows Smith, managing partner of the River Bluffs Development Group, said decades of experience and science show fewer flooding incidents and cleaner water in watersheds where natural hydrology is protected or restored.

“The number one thing is if you can slow it down, you don’t flood out people downstream,” Smith observed. “So, all that water doesn’t go run down a river and get bottled up somewhere and then, go over the boundaries of the river and start flooding home sites and crops, and stuff like that.”

With state lawmakers allocating more than $1 billion in recent years for recovery efforts after hurricanes, Smith hopes other developers see the economic benefits to incorporating natural stormwater solutions into their projects.

“And really, what I’d like for them to understand is, it’s simpler, and it’s more cost-effective and it’s cheaper to do it my way,” Smith asserted. “So, that’s what this initiative is trying to do, is to educate people and show by example.”

The action plan calls on state and local governments to lead by example, and increase outreach and training on nature-based stormwater and watershed-management strategies in their communities.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.