Give to Give!Local nonprofits — you could win $50 worth of Zappers pizza!

The final weeks of the Give!Local campaign are typically the most dramatic due to an sizeable uptick in donations. If you have been delaying until the Dec. 31 finale to make a charitable gift, now could be an auspicious time to act — for the local nonprofits you help and possibly for you if like pizza! (Read on.)

Give!Local has already exceeded previous years’ totals by more than 30 percent, and that number is expected to climb substantially in the campaign’s final days.

To boost the last round of giving, everyone who gives $20 or more between Dec. 19 and Dec. 31 will be entered to win one of three $50 gift certificates from Zappers Pizza.

Making the Give!Local platform work has required passionate, involved community members and businesses. Many thanks to:

Ingles for their generous contribution covering the printing of the Give!Local Guide, which explains the project, the nonprofits and the website.

The Orange Peel for donating space for Give!Local’s kick-off party.

Mountain Xpress for constructing and administering the project and its online platform and for covering this year’s credit card fees.

Dozens of local businesses that contributed free or discounted items for prizes and incentives.

The biggest assist that Give!Local needs to make it a roaring success next year are matching grants to leverage the efforts of the participating nonprofits. Give!Local also needs more incentives — dinners, tickets, goods and services — to reward donors for their good deeds. So, if you or your business would like to help make Give!Local 2018 a big success, let us know by emailing givelocal@mountainx.com.

To donate, go to givelocalguide.org

Here’s where the donations have been going, as of Dec. 17.