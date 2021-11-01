Give!Local aims high in its seventh year

This season, Give!Local donors could help Asheville’s one-stop platform for philanthropy top $1 million. Since Mountain Xpress launched the annual campaign in 2015, the community has helped raise over $750,000, benefiting more than 100 area nonprofits.

Entering its seventh year, the 2021 Give!Local Guide includes 46 participating nonprofits. Five of these organizations — Asheville Humane Society, Friends of the WNC Nature Center, Homeward Bound, MountainTrue and Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy — have been involved in the annual guide since its debut. This year, we also welcome several new participants, including Aurora Studio & Gallery, Caring for Children, Environmental Quality Institute, NAMI Western Carolina, WNC Superheroes and YMI Cultural Center. Please show them some love!

With global supply shortages looming, holiday shopping is going to be more challenging than ever. Why not consider giving the gift of nonprofit support to your loved ones? Let us know in your order the name and address of the person you’re honoring, and we’ll send a holiday card on your behalf informing them about your donation. Additionally, if your donation is $75 or more, we’ll send a reward voucher book to you and your honoree. Talk about the gift that keeps on giving.

Here are three more reasons (among many others) that you may want to check out Give!Local for your end-of-year giving:

Every penny counts . Thanks to a partnership with Blue Mountain Pizza, 100% of your donation will go directly to the nonprofits of your choice. Flexible options . You can give to as many participating nonprofits as you like in one easy transaction. Locally based rewards . If you give $25 or more, you’ll get a voucher book with freebies and special deals from great local businesses. And there are two more tiers of extra rewards you can earn with your generosity! At $400 in total gifts, donors will get an envelope full of gift cards; at $1,500 or more, givers will receive a basket full of local goodies.

The Give!Local 2021 Guide can be found inserted in this week’s Mountain Xpress. It will also be available in our purple distribution boxes and convenient racks through the end of the year. And thanks to Ingles Markets’ generous support of the project, you can also pick up the guide near the checkout at any of its WNC locations. Please go to givelocalguide.org to find out more and donate today!