Give!Local fundraising tops $80,000 in final weeks

With just over two weeks left in this year’s giving campaign, Give!Local has surpassed both previous years’ final totals. Direct contributions now exceed $69,000; adding in $12,000 in matching grants, this year’s total giving now exceeds $80,000. The Give!Local campaign ends Dec. 31.

So where are the donations coming from? Geographically, the east side of Buncombe is generat­ing the most funds, with East Asheville and Swannanoa producing more than a third of the funds raised thus far.

About 95 percent of the funds raised to date are coming from within Buncombe County, demonstrating Give!Local’s acutely local focus. The accompanying map gives a detailed look at the funding by area.

More than half of Give!Local’s 37 participating non­profit organizations have raised over $1,000 thus far.

Small donors, the 200 people who have given less than $250, constitute the bulk of Give!Local’s partici­pants. Many of these people may not be able to get IRS tax credits for their donations, but Give!Local rewards their generosity with a voucher book filled with free­bies and discounts from area merchants.

The 50+ people who gave more than $250 will be mailed a coupon book plus additional gift certificates and vouchers from local businesses.

The Give!Local platform will be open until Dec. 31 at midnight. Visit givelocalguide.org where you can give to one or many of this year’s 37 great nonprofits.