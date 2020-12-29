Gloria Pincu still coping with her loss

In July, Xpress spoke with Gloria Pincu about her experience recovering from COVID-19, as well as her grief over the loss of her husband, Daniel, who died of the virus on April 27.

Today, Pincu is back to hiking some of her favorite trails, including Bent Creek. Though the 80-year-old resident says she has physically recovered from COVID-19, emotionally she is still struggling with the events from spring.

“I am anxious,” she says, adding that she has trouble concentrating and often feels lonely.

Since her recovery, the only person she sees on a regular basis is her daughter, Elise Delfield. Pincu says she also finds solace in her phone conversations with members of her fellow congregants at the Jewish Secular Congregation of Asheville.

With COVID cases on the rise, Pincu echoes medical experts, encouraging people to “wear a mask, wash hands and social distance.”