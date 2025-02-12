Green roundup: County commissioners support eastern hellbender

Slimy, wrinkly and strangely endearing, the eastern hellbender has called the streams and rivers of the Appalachian mountains home for millions of years. But the giant salamander is under threat from water quality challenges and habitat destruction, issues that have been exacerbated further since Tropical Storm Helene, according to Josh Kelly, a biologist at environmental nonprofit MountainTrue.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, hundreds of hellbenders have been found deceased along local rivers,” Kelly told the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners during its Feb. 4 meeting.

In response, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing the eastern hellbender as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act in December.

“The eastern hellbender is one of only three giant salamanders on the planet,” said District 3 Commissioner Parker Sloan during the meeting. “They’re down to about 59%, so we’ve lost roughly half of the eastern hellbenders.”

And on Feb. 4, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners approved unanimously a resolution supporting the hellbender’s designation.

“They’re a really cool creature, and they really only exist in the streams and rivers in the southern Appalachians. And so I want to put this resolution to send on our support to the appropriate federal agencies,” Sloan said.

After reviewing public comments that were received by Feb. 11, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will revise its recommendation. Information: visit avl.mx/eiy.

MountainTrue to screen paddling films

Asheville-based environmental nonprofit MountainTrue is showing paddling films as part of the Paddling Film Festival World Tour at The Grey Eagle on Thursday, March 6. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. Seats are general admission. This event is a fundraiser for MountainTrue with tickets available for $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Kids younger than 12 are admitted for $5. More information or to buy tickets, visit avl.mx/ej1.

Lake Julian bird tests positive for avian flu

According to a Jan. 31 press release from Buncombe County, a deceased waterfowl at Lake Julian Park has received a preliminary positive test result for avian influenza H5N1, or bird flu. Staff found eight deceased waterfowl at the park; additional test results are pending, although there is not a timeline for those results. Buncombe County staff says that the park will remain open but visitors should avoid touching or feeding waterfowl and wash their hands regularly.

“It’s not common for the virus to transmit from animals to humans, but it is possible,” said Buncombe County Public Health Director Ellis Matheson. “Reduce your risk of infection by staying away from sick or dead birds, and the same goes for your pets, as well.”

More information at avl.mx/ej0.

RiverLink helps with streambank repair

RiverLink announced in a press release two programs to help property owners fix streams damaged by Tropical Storm Helene. The N.C. State Cooperative Extension Service is providing free workshops throughout WNC on how to restore scoured, eroded stream banks and replant native woody plants to prevent future erosion and soil loss. The first round of workshops will be held in Burnsville, Black Mountain, Woodfin and Asheville on Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 12-15. Sign up and learn more at avl.mx/eio

RiverLink also launched an Adopt-a-Stream Program with trained volunteers working alongside its experts to restore privately owned streams in Buncombe, Henderson, Madison, and Yancey counties. Teams will install biodegradable, erosion prevention matting and native plants, shrubs and trees to retain soil and prevent future erosion. Answer this short survey to see if you qualify. avl.mx/eip

Volunteers check on eastern hemlocks

On Jan. 22, roughly 30 volunteers joined members of the Pisgah Conservancy, Adventure Scientists and the Hemlock Restoration Initiative to identify and tally eastern hemlock trees that appear to have survived hemlock woolly adelgid infestations in the Shining Rock Wilderness Area of Pisgah National Forest. The volunteer effort was part of a large-scale Tracking Eastern Hemlock project that Adventure Scientists is leading this spring in national forests in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and New York. More information at avl.mx/eiw.

Electrification group offers free consultations

Electrify Asheville-Buncombe is offering a free Home Energy Navigator service designed to support local homeowners who are interested in solar energy, heat pumps, induction cooking or other home electrification options to transition to more energy-efficient homes. According to a media release, consultations begin with a 30-minute virtual meeting in which navigators assess the homeowner’s needs and goals, review financial incentives and offer a preliminary evaluation of the home’s suitability for electrification. More information at avl.mx/eix.

Hendersonville to honor Sustainability Heroes

The City of Hendersonville’s Environmental Sustainability Board is accepting nominations for the annual Sustainability Hero Award. It highlights outstanding achievement in the pursuit of environmentally sustainable practices by an individual city employee or team, according to a media release. Nominations can be submitted to virginiategel@gmail.com until Friday, Feb. 28.

Extension Service plans farm succession event

The N.C. State Extension is holding the Farm Succession School event aimed at helping farmers learn more about common issues when transitioning the farm to the next generation and strategies to overcome these challenges. The workshop, announced via media release, is from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 27, at the WNC Regional Livestock Center in Canton. More information at avl.mx/eiz.

Ag Hall of Fame nominations open

WNC Communities, an Asheville-based nonprofit that supports community development and agriculture initiatives across Western North Carolina, is accepting nominations for the Western North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame. The honor recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the agricultural sector, driving sustainability and growth in the region, according to a media release. The annual Western North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held Friday, Aug. 8, at the Davis Event Center in Fletcher. The public is invited to submit nominations. Guidelines, criteria and nomination form can be found at avl.mx/ej2 .

Warren Wilson climate efforts honored

Warren Wilson College was honored by Second Nature, a sustainability and climate action nonprofit that focuses on higher education, for its leadership in climate resilience and its rapid response efforts following Tropical Storm Helene. The college announced in a media release that it received Second Nature’s inaugural Climate Luminary Honors award in the Climate Resilience in Action category at its annual Higher Education Climate Leadership Summit, held Feb. 2- 4 in Washington, D.C.