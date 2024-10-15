Helene Resource Directory for week of Oct. 14

Our staff has compiled a list of important information for readers to know in the wake of Tropical Storm Helene’s devastation. Please be aware that things are changing rapidly, and some of these listings may be out-of-date by the time you read this. If you know of any information that should be included in future issues, please email calendar@mountainx.com.
Supplies Distribution & Intake Locations:
Asheville Middle School
MREs, food and bottled water are available. One case of water per family.
Open till 7pm
211 S. French Broad Ave, Asheville
Beloved Asheville
Donations are accepted. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 11am. Days and hours may vary.
32 Old Charlotte Hwy
Dssolvr
Distributing hot food, water, supplies. Monday through Friday, 10am.
63 N Lexington Ave
Poder Emma: El Mercadito
Providing food, diapers, water, first level medications and clothing. Open Wednesday through Friday, 1pm and Sunday, 12pm.
477 N. Louisiana Ave
Linwood Crump Shiloh Community Center
MREs, food and bottled water are available. One case of water per family.
Open till 7pm
121 Shiloh Rd
Pack Square Park
Bring your own water container. 2 gallons per person/day.
70 Court Plaza
Lucy Herring Elementary
Bulk water location. Bring your own container, if possible.
98 Sulphur Springs Rd
12 Baskets Cafe
Food distribution and supplies intake. Open daily, 10am.
610 Haywood Rd
The Fresh Market
Distributing free bottled water.
944 Merrimon Ave
Rosettas
Free soup kitchen for the public.
68 N Lexington Ave
Harrah’s Cherokee Center
Front door is accepting small donations,
9am to 5pm.
87 Haywood St
Double Crown
A community-led distribution and intake location. Open daily, 12pm to 5pm.
375 Haywood Rd
MANNA FoodBank
Manna has set up a temporary donation and distribution site at WNC Farmers Market.
570 Brevard Rd
William W. Estes Elementary School
Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.
275 Overlook Road
Sand Hill Elementary
Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.
154 Sand Hill School Road
North Windy Ridge Intermediate School
Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.
20 Doan Road, Weaverville
Fairview Elementary School
Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.
1355 Charlotte Highway, Fairview
Black Mountain Ingles
Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.
550 NC-9, Black Mountain, 28711
Cane Middle Creek Middle
Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.
570 Lower Brush Creek Road, Fletcher
Leicester Elementary School
Buncombe County is distributing food, water, and supplies that will be available from noon until 4 p.m.
31 Gilbert Road, Leicester
Woodland Baptist Church
Supplies available Monday through Friday, 8am. Donations accepted Saturday, 9am and Sunday, 2pm.
545 Crabtree Rd, Waynesville
Jonathan Valley Elementary School
Supplies available Monday through Friday, 8am. Donations are accepted.
410 Hall Dr, Waynesville
Bethel Elementary School
Supplies available Monday through Friday. 8am. Donations are accepted.
4700 Old River Rd, Canton
Maggie Valley Pavilion
Supplies available Monday through Friday, 8am. Donations are accepted.
3987 Soco Rd, Maggie Valley
Reynolds Baptist Church
Supplies are available for pickup and distribution. Open daily, 9am.
520 Rose Hill Rd
Asheville YMCA
Distributing essential relief items to the public. Open daily, 10am.
30 Woodfin St, Asheville
Laurel Community Center
Distributing food, water and supplies.
4100 NC 212 Hwy, Marshall
Center Community Center
Food, supplies and water available. Open daily, 8am.
1300 Grapevine Rd, Marshall
Ebbs Chapel Community Center
Food, supplies and water available. Days and hours vary.
281 Laurel Valley
Tranzmission Food Pantry
Food items, non-food supplies and water. Thursday through Saturday, 4pm.
Direct Message via Instagram for address.
Bounty and Soul Latino
Food and supplies in Swannanoa. Open at 1pm.
216 Whitson Ave, Swannanoa
Swannanoa Library
Food and supplies in Swannanoa. Open at 1pm.
101 W Charleston Ave, Swannanoa
Bee Tree
Food and supplies in Swannanoa. Open at 2:30pm.
372 Tree Rd, Swannanoa
East Haven
Food and supplies in Swannanoa. Open at 4:45pm.
2244 US-70, Swannanoa
Animals & Pet Supplies/Care
Asheville Veterinary Associates
Distributing dog food, cat food, litter, water and farm animal food.
50 New Leicester Highway.
Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue
Providing essential pet supplies with the help of Best Friends Animal Society. Wednesday through Saturday, 11am.
380 US-221, Rutherfordton
Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue
Distributing pet food. Open daily, 10am.
5526 Hendersonville Rd., Fletcher
Edneyville Elementary
Offering shelter for pets.
2875 Pace Rd
Yancey County Humane Society
Providing essential pet supplies with the help of Best Friends Animal Society. Open daily, 9am.
211 Kind Hearts Wy, Burnsville
Mitchell County Animal Rescue
Dog and cat food available. Open Monday through Friday, 11am.
2492 Hwy 19E, Spruce Pine
First Baptist Church Swannanoa
Offering dog and cat food, cat litter and veterinary care.
503 Park St
Grovemont Park
Offering dog and cat supplies as well as veterinary care.
251 Stonewall Ave, Swannonoa
Ingles Black Mountain
Distributing dog and cat food.
550 NC-9, Black Mountain
MedVet Asheville
An emergency and specialty veterinary hospital. Open daily, 7am.
677 Brevard Rd
Patton Ave Pets
Pet supplies for sale.
1388 Patton Ave
Wilson Farms
Site is accepting livestock supply donations.
1953 New House Road, Shelby
Heritage Farm Supply
No storage capacity. Drop-off/pick-up only.
1320 Jupiter Road, Weaverville
Upper Mountain Research Station
Site is accepting livestock supply donations.
8004 NC Highway 88 E, Laurel Springs
WNC Livestock Center
Site is accepting livestock supply donations.
474 Stock Drive, Canton
Mills River Research Station
Open for livestock supply donations Monday through Friday, 8am.
455 Research Drive, Mills River
McDowell County Agriculture Center
Open for livestock supply donations Monday through Friday, 9am and for distribution, 2pm.
188 Ag Services Dr, Marion
Beam Farms – Resource Center
Open 24/4 as needed.
402 Clarence Henson Rd, Rutherfordton
Tryon International Indoor Complex
Open daily, 10am.
2676 John Shehan Rd, Mill Spring
Pisgah Brewing Co
Pet supplies will be distributed. Open Friday through Sunday, 2pm and Thursday, 4pm.
2948 US-70 in Black Mountain
Public Shower & Laundry Locations
Alpha Fitness
Open to non-members for showers. Days vary, 9am.
2570 Asheville Hwy
AB Tech
Bring your own towel. No hot water available. Open 7am to 7pm.
Between Coleman Building and McDowell House.
AG Center
Hot showers open to the public. Bring your own towel and shower products.
765 Boylston Hwy, Fletcher
Calvary Road Church,
2701 Soco Rd, Maggie Valley
Weaverville Laundromat
Open 24 hours. Coin only.
1 Central Ave
J & D Laundromat
ATM on site. Days vary, open 7am.
1899 Brevard Rd, Arden
Express Laundry
Open daily, 6am.
5838 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville
Camp Grier
Open daily, 10am and 4pm.
985 Camp Grier Rd, Old Fort
First Baptist Church
Check for hours and times.
63 N Main St, Weaverville
Ingles Black Mountain
Hours and times vary.
550 NC-9
Reuter Family Branch YMCA
Open daily, 10am.
3 Town Square Blvd
Walmart Supercenter: Arden
Free showers and laundry services. Open daily, 7am.
60 Airport Rd
West Asheville Truist Bank
Free mobile showers, laundry facilities and bathrooms. Bring your own towel and flip flops. Open daily, 11am.
1343 Parkwood Rd
Walmart Supercenter: Asheville
Free showers and laundry services. Open daily, 7am.
1636 Hendersonville Rd
Walmart Supercenter: Weaverville
Free showers and laundry services. Open daily, 7am.
25 Northridge Commons Pkwy
Trinity Baptist Church
Hot showers and a mobile laundry service on campus. Open daily, 10am.
216 Shelburne Rd
Corpening Memorial YMCA
Free public showers with WiFi and charging. Open daily, 2pm.
348 Grace Corpening Dr, Marion
Maple Ridge Baptist Church
Public showers, laundry and bathrooms. Open Monday through Wednesday, 10am.
133 Medford Branch Rd, Candler
Ingles: Swannanoa
Hot showers. Open 7am.
2299 US-70, Swannanoa
Public Shelter Locations
Buncombe County
First Baptist Church
503 park St, Swannanoa
WNC Agriculture Center
1301 Fanning Bridge Rd
AB Tech: General Shelter
16 Fernihurst Dr
Veterans Restoration Quarters
1329 Tunnel Rd
Henderson County
Edneyville Elementary
This shelter has bathroom facilities and serves hot meals.
2875 Pace Rd, Hendersonville
Athletics & Activity Center,
708 S. Grove St, Hendersonville
Haywood County
Haywood County Government Armory,
285 Armory Dr, Clyde
Madison County
Madison County Wellness Center
5738 US 25-70 Hwy, Marshall
McDowell County
YMCA
348 Grace Corpenin Dr, Marion
Public Medical Locations
A-B Tech
On site medical help.
10 Genevieve Circle, Asheville
Old Gold’s Gym
On site medical help.
1815 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville
Double Crown
First aid medical tent is set up. Also a supplies distribution and intake location.
Open daily, 12pm to 5pm.
375 Haywood Rd
Mobile Medical Urgent Care
Free medical care and clinic.
12 Florida Ave, Black Mountain
Mercy Urgent Care: Brevard
Open daily, 9am to 5pm.
22 Trust Lane
Mercy Urgent Care: Burnsville
Open daily, 8am to 6pm.
41 Charlie Brown Rd, Burnsville
Mercy Urgent Care: East Asheville
Open daily, 9am to 3pm.
1272 Tunnel Rd
Mercy Urgent Care: South Asheville
Open daily, 8am to 6pm.
1833 Hendersonville Rd
Mercy Urgent Care: West Asheville
Open daily, 8am to 6pm.
1201 Patton Ave
Mercy Urgent Care: Weaverville
Open daily, 8am to 6pm.
61 Weaver Blvd
Mercy Urgent Care: Waynesville
Open daily, 8am to 6pm.
124 Frazier St
Fast Med: Smokey Park
Urgent care and clinic with telehealth Available. Open Monday through Sunday, 9am.
511 Smokey Park Hwy
Fast Med: Hendersonville
Urgent care and clinic with telehealth Available. Open Monday through Sunday, 9am.
835 Spartanburg Hwy, Hendersonville
Fast Med:
Urgent care and clinic with telehealth Available. Open Monday through Sunday, 9am.
160 Hendersonville Rd
Pardee Hospital
Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care.
800 N. Justice St, Hendersonville
Pardee Blue MD: Asheville Hwy
Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care.
1409 Asheville Hwy, Brevard
Pardee Blue MD
Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care.
2775 Hendersonville Rd
Pardee Urgent Care: Fletcher
Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care.
2695 Hendersonville Rd. Arden
Pardee Urgent Care: Mills River
Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care.
3334 Boylston Hwy, Mills River
Pardee Urgent Care: Pisgah Dr.
Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care.
1824 Pisgah Dr, Hendersonville
Pardee Urgent Care: Hendersonville
Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care.
212 Thompson St, Hendersonville
Pardee BlueMD
Pardee Hospital and the emergency department are open 24/7 for emergent medical care.
2695 Hendersonville Rd, Arden
Valley Hope Church: Medical Clinic
There’s a team of medics available to help with any health concerns. Monday through Friday, 9am.
115 Rockale Ave, Swannanoa
Pharmacy Locations
Buncombe County
Ingles Markets Inc
Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 298-3514.
1141 Tunnel Rd
Blue Ridge LTC Pharmacy
Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 298-7600.
1070 Tunnel Rd
Ingles Markets Inc
Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 667-9306.
151 Smokey Park Hwy
Ingles Markets Inc
Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 254-3496.
575 New Leicester Hwy
CVS Pharmacy
Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 252-2119.
320 New Leicester Hwy
Sam’S East, Inc.
Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 251-0372
645 Patton Avenue
CVS Pharmacy
Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 667-5457.
505 Smokey Park Hwy
Ingles Markets Inc
Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 665-0787.
863 Brevard Rd
Walgreen Co.
Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 771-0512.
578 New Leicester Hwy
Walgreen Co.
Days and hours vary. Contact (828) 236-1519.
1124 Patton Ave
Enka/Candler
Mahec Pharmacy
Open Monday through Friday, 8am.
25 Westridge Pl, Candler
Hot Meals
Papa Johns: Fairview
Providing free pizzas while supplies last. Open daily, 12pm.
800 Fairview Rd
Bears BBQ Smokehouse
Open daily, 12pm.
135 Coxe Ave
Rosetta’s Kitchen & The Buchi Bar
Serving free vegetarian and vegan meals. Open daily, 12pm.
68 N Lexington Ave
Greenhill Store
Open daily, 12pm.
2751 US Hwy, 64/74A, Rutherfordton
Papa Johns: Merrimon
Papa John’s mobile kitchen will be providing free pizzas while supplies last. Open daily, 11am.
825 Merrimon Ave
MannaFood Bank
Open daily, 12pm.
570 Brevard Rd
West Asheville Ingles
Open daily, 3pm.
669 Haywood Rd
Tryon Equestrian Center
Open daily, 12pm.
4066 Pea Ridge Rd, Mill Spring
Roseland Community Center
Open daily, 12pm.
56 Peake St, Tryon
Wesley Grant Community Center
Open daily, 12pm.
285 Livingston St.
Black Mountain Ingles
Open daily, 12pm.
550 NC-9, Black Mountain
Shiloh Community Center
Open daily 12pm.
121 Shiloh Rd
Grovemont Park
Open daily, 12pm.
251 Stonewall Ave, Swannonoa
Jukebox Junction
Open daily, 12pm.
3606 Pigeon Rd, Canton
Nesbitt Chapel
Open daily, 3pm.
12 Nesbitt Chapel Rd
Regina’s Westside
Hot meals till supplies run out. Days and hours vary.
1400 Patton Ave
Shanghai Dumpling House
Hot meals till supplies run out. Open daily, 12pm.
37 Biltmore Ave
12 Bones Smokehouse: South Asheville
Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 11am.
2350 Hendersonville Rd, Arden
Asheville Pizza: South Asheville
Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 3pm.
1850 Hendersonville Rd, Arden
Biscuit Head South: South Asheville
Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 8am.
1994 Hendersonville Rd
Luella’s Bar-B-Que: South Asheville
Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 11am.
33 Town Square Blvd
Nine Mile Biltmore Park
Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 4pm.
33 Town Square Blvd
Voodoo Brewing
Serving food for paying patrons. Open daily, 12pm.
3578 Sweeten Creek Rd, Arden
Bathroom Locations
The Flat Iron Hotel
Porta Potties for public use in front of the Flat Iron Hotel.
20 Battery Park Ave
Breakout Games
Porta Potties for public use in front of Breakout Games and the Restoration.
60 Patton Ave
Whole Foods Market
Porta Potties and handwashing stations.
1856 Hendersonville Rd
The Orange Peel
Porta Potties are stationed.
101 Biltmore Ave
Corpening Memorial YMCA
Bathrooms are available. Open daily, 2pm.
348 Grace Corpening Dr, Marion
Walgreens: Merrimon
Porta Potties and handwashing station. Open daily, 9am.
841 Merrimon Ave
Reuter Family YMCA
Bathrooms are available. Open daily, 10am.
3 Town Square Blvd
Publix Super Market: Weaverville
Bathroom trailer by Wells Fargo. Open daily, 7am.
165 Weaver Blvd, Weaverville
Lowe’s Home Improvement
Porta Potties and handwashing stations. Open Monday through Saturday, 6am and Sunday, 8am.
95 Smokey Park Hwy
Walgreens: Candler
Porta Potties and handwashing stations. Open daily, 9am.
41 Westridge Market Pl, Candler
Trust Bank: West Asheville
Bathrooms, showers and laundry facilities. Open daily, 11am.
1342 Parkwood Rd
Asheville City Preschool Emergency Food Closet
4 Porta Potties and 2 handwashing stations by the main entrance.
441 Haywood Rd
Grassroots Aid Partnership
Bathrooms on Haywood Road across from the West Asheville Fire Station.
959 Haywood Rd
Maple Ridge Baptist Church
Public showers, laundry and bathrooms. Open Monday through Wednesday, 10am.
133 Medford Branch Rd, Candler
First United Methodist Church
Bathrooms and showers are available. Open daily, 10am.
566 S Haywood St, Waynesville
Asheville Farmstead School
Public bathroom and public shower. Open daily, 10am.
218 Morgan Cove Rd, Candler
Woodfin Elementary School
Porta Potties available. Open daily, 10am.
216 Shelburne Rd
The Car Park
Porta Potty next to Downtown Books & News.
79 N Lexington Ave
Chick-fil-A: Merrimon
Porta Potty stationed for patrons.
170 Merrimon Ave
The Orange Peel
Porta potties are stationed behind The Orange Peel. Open to the public.
Hours and time vary.
101 Biltmore Ave
Volunteer Opportunities
Volunteers Needed in Burnsville
The town of Burnsville needs helping hands. Volunteers can just show up at the address during the day to help.
52 Bald Creek School Rd, Burnsville
Volunteers Needed in Burnsville
Volunteers are needed to help sort clothing donations. Don’t have to sign up, just show up to Roses Discount Store. Contact Tracie for any questions at (704) 297 5381.
120 Reservoir Rd, Burnsville
Volunteers Needed in Burnsville
Helpers are needed to sort through clothing that will be donated to Burnsville School.
395 Burnsville Rd
World Central Kitchen
Still needs volunteers to help with cooking and other misc tasks.
Register at avl.mx/e7u.
West Yancey Fire Department
Volunteers are needed to help organize their distribution center and help folks with supply distribution. Come out as early as 8:30am.
6557 US-19, Burnsville
United Way of Asheville Buncombe
Find volunteer opportunities via avl.mx/e7x
ABBCM Warehouse
Volunteers are needed to help unload trucks, sort donations and assist with distributions of supplies. Monday through Friday, 9am. Contact (828) 259-5300 for more info.
1845 Brevard Rd
All Hands & Hearts
Looking for volunteers to help with debris removal and muck assistance. They will be operating for months. Contact (828) 712-6928.
Carrier Park Cleanup Effort
Neighbors coming together to clean up their neighborhood. Must wear Personal Protective Equipment, boots and sling sleeves/pants. Daily cleanup, 9:30am.
220 Amboy Rd
St. James Church
Volunteers are needed to help with on-site supply distribution, starting at 1pm.
44 Hildebrand St
Given Estates
Seeking volunteers to ensure residents’ safety and well-being. To learn more or sign up, call us at (828) 274-4800 or email: heleneinfo@givensestates.org.
2360 Sweeten Creek Rd
Beloved Asheville
Help sort/organize goods, deliver supplies, and other miscellaneous work. Daily, 9:30am.
32 Old Charlotte Hwy
Compiled by Braulio Pescador-Martinez
