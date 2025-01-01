(HUMOR) Lessons learned from Helene

Editor’s note: The following story is part of Xpress’ annual Humor Issue. This is a satirical piece that is not meant to be taken seriously. Happy New Year.

Tropical Storm Helene was really, really bad. But mental health professionals tell us it’s really, really good to look for silver linings whenever possible. So, no, the disaster wasn’t all terrible as it gave us these 11 insights into human behavior and the world around us that will make us more resilient going forward.