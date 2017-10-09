ICYMI for the week of Oct. 4 — and a sneak peek

In case you missed it, here are some highlights from last week’s Xpress. From the primary election to narrow the number of candidates for seats on Asheville City Council and the office of mayor (primary election day is Tuesday, Oct. 10) to a roundup of news and events for American Craft Week, here’s a look back at the week that was.
And stay tuned for this week’s issue, coming to a newspaper box near you by Wednesday, Oct. 11. Sneak peek:
- The Women in Business special advertising section will include editorial coverage on women making it work in the WNC business community.
- Bears! A look at how humans coexist with this region’s largest wild animals.
- Previews of upcoming events focused on history, community, food and the arts.
- Movie reviews, crossword, cartoons and Freewill Astrology.
WNC residents, officials gather to discuss railroads’ future
By Max Hunt
Community and business representatives from across the rail industry gathered in Asheville on Sept. 22 for the Railroads & Regional Economic Development Conference. Organized by the WNC Rail Committee, the conference revealed some hints of how railroads may adapt to changing times.
American Craft Week events in and around WNC
By Alli Marshall
American Craft Week goes week beyond the virtual world, offering special exhibitions, gallery openings, demonstrations, workshops, sales, fairs and more.
John C. Campbell Folk School and Penland School of Crafts appoint new leadership
By Lauren Stepp
It’s the season of change for two of Western North Carolina’s craft institutions. In May, John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown named Jerry Jackson as its new executive director. A month later, Penland School of Crafts in Penland announced that Maria “Mia” Hall would take the reigns as director, effective Jan. 1, 2018.
Crafting a new graduate program at Warren Wilson College
By Thomas Calder
Warren Wilson College’s Master of Arts in Craft Studies is expected to launch in the summer of 2018. When it does, it will join the MFA Program for Writers as the college’s only master level classes.
2017 Asheville City Council and mayor primary election guide
By Carolyn Morrisroe
The Asheville City Council primary is set for Tuesday, Oct. 10. Xpress’ voting guide has Q&As with all the candidates along with other voting resources.
Is hydro the way to grow? Locals say yes
By Maggie Cramer
Hydroponics is taking off around the globe, the country and in Western North Carolina. But it’s not just backyard gardeners who want to reap hydroponics’ impressive list of benefits, which range from a rapid growth rate to less labor to water conservation to crop consistency.
Asheville dietitians see pros and cons to the ketogenic diet
By Jacqui Castle
The high-fat, low-carbohydrate nutrition plan is gaining traction as a weight-loss tactic and a means of coping with certain health issues. Local experts say the diet works well for some but not all.
Love literally heals, say Asheville experts
By Jonathan Esslinger and Jennifer Gural
From lessening pain to lowering blood pressure, one of the best ways to heal may be through the healing power of love, experts say.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.