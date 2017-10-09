ICYMI for the week of Oct. 4 — and a sneak peek

In case you missed it, here are some highlights from last week’s Xpress. From the primary election to narrow the number of candidates for seats on Asheville City Council and the office of mayor (primary election day is Tuesday, Oct. 10) to a roundup of news and events for American Craft Week, here’s a look back at the week that was.

And stay tuned for this week’s issue, coming to a newspaper box near you by Wednesday, Oct. 11. Sneak peek:

The Women in Business special advertising section will include editorial coverage on women making it work in the WNC business community.

Bears! A look at how humans coexist with this region’s largest wild animals.

Previews of upcoming events focused on history, community, food and the arts.

Movie reviews, crossword, cartoons and Freewill Astrology.

By Max Hunt

Community and business representatives from across the rail industry gathered in Asheville on Sept. 22 for the Railroads & Regional Economic Development Conference. Organized by the WNC Rail Committee, the conference revealed some hints of how railroads may adapt to changing times.

By Alli Marshall

American Craft Week goes week beyond the virtual world, offering special exhibitions, gallery openings, demonstrations, workshops, sales, fairs and more.

By Lauren Stepp

It’s the season of change for two of Western North Carolina’s craft institutions. In May, John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown named Jerry Jackson as its new executive director. A month later, Penland School of Crafts in Penland announced that Maria “Mia” Hall would take the reigns as director, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

By Thomas Calder

Warren Wilson College’s Master of Arts in Craft Studies is expected to launch in the summer of 2018. When it does, it will join the MFA Program for Writers as the college’s only master level classes.

By Carolyn Morrisroe

The Asheville City Council primary is set for Tuesday, Oct. 10. Xpress’ voting guide has Q&As with all the candidates along with other voting resources.

By Maggie Cramer

Hydroponics is taking off around the globe, the country and in Western North Carolina. But it’s not just backyard gardeners who want to reap hydroponics’ impressive list of benefits, which range from a rapid growth rate to less labor to water conservation to crop consistency.

By Jacqui Castle

The high-fat, low-carbohydrate nutrition plan is gaining traction as a weight-loss tactic and a means of coping with certain health issues. Local experts say the diet works well for some but not all.

By Jonathan Esslinger and Jennifer Gural

From lessening pain to lowering blood pressure, one of the best ways to heal may be through the healing power of love, experts say.