In photos: 73rd Asheville Holiday Parade

Both marchers and attendees braved the wind and rain to celebrate the 73rd Asheville Holiday Parade in downtown Asheville on Nov. 23. Xpress was on scene to capture the festive displays.
Emmanuel Lutheran School celebrates an international spirit at the Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
Asheville’s WLOS News 13 is live on the scene at the Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
Hemp Xpress brings seasonal greenery to the Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
The most recent North Carolina Rhododendron Queen winners sport matching pink umbrellas as they participate in the Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
Local Girl Scouts round the bend at the Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
Signs and umbrellas competed for hand space at the rainy Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
A float rounds the corner at Pack Square during the Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
The Apex Skip-Its Jump Rope Team bounces along Patton Avenue during the Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
Bagpipers brave the rain at the 73rd Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
First Bank representatives roll by at the Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
Winners from the Miss Cherokee competition greet the Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
The Smoky Mountain Sk8way float rolls by during the Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
Many representatives from Asheville Sun Soo Martial Arts wore ponchos over their gis to fight off rain at the Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
Marchers with Veterans for Peace share a seasonally appropriate message during the Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
Riders at the 73rd Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
Renna Voss represents Distinguished Young Women of Buncombe County at the Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
Instant Karma brings funky flair to the Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
Miss Emerald Ridge Tessa Rabideau and Miss Emerald Ridge Teen Mckenna Harvey wave to the crowd at the Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
Photographer Jeffrey DeCristofaro captures himself in the display of Wholesale Glass & Mirror Company at the Asheville Holiday Parade. Photo by Jeffrey DeCristofaro
