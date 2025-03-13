Constituents speak out at Rep. Chuck Edwards’ town hall

Posted on by Thomas Calder
SUPPORT THE TROOPS: Vietnam veteran Chris Boehme, left, demands Rep. Chuck Edwards support veterans. Photo by Thomas Calder

U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards addressed a full house at the Ferguson Auditorium at A-B Tech during his March 13 town hall. Along with the 350-plus people inside the event space, an estimated 2,500 constituents gathered outside.

Edwards began the evening with a 30-minute update on post-Helene recovery efforts. The remaining hour was split answering submitted questions and public comment.

Constituents voiced concerns over federal cuts, shared their support for Ukraine, criticized Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), questioned the current trade wars with Canada and Mexico, and implored Edwards to be a check on presidential power.

In response, Edwards defended President Donald Trump‘s policies as well as recent cuts led by DOGE. “Like him or not, Elon Musk has brought a lot of really smart people” to the federal government, Edwards told the crowd. The congressman also spoke in support of Ukraine and stated that he believes President Trump supports the U.S. ally as well.

Most of Edwards’ responses were interrupted by constituents booing. One audience member was escorted out by several officers after he stood up and declared, “I’m a veteran and you don’t give a f*ck about me.”

Statements shouted at the representative included: “Listen to us now,” “Are you afraid of Trump?” “You’re afraid of Musk,” “Tesla chainsaw massacre,” and “You are a coward.”

Some in the audience attempted to quiet the more outspoken members, imploring them to “Let him talk.”

After the town hall, Edwards held a brief press conference where he reiterated his support of President Trump. He also noted his plans to hold additional town halls.

As Edwards answered questions from local and national media outlets, community members protested outside, chanting, “Do your job,” and “Save our democracy.”

