In photos: Signs of hope in WNC

Posted on by Thomas Calder
STAYING HYDRATED: A young family fills containers with water at the Pack Square Park water distribution site on Oct. 3. Pictured, from left, Imogen Hankins, Karen Kettnich and Stengrim Hankins (front). Photo by Thomas Calder

Over the previous week and a half, we’ve seen plenty of devastating videos and photographs from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene. In Western North Carolina, lives have been lost, homes destroyed, businesses washed away, communities decimated. As a paper, we understand the importance of documenting such events, and will be doing so in future issues. But in the current moment, we feel the community has witnessed enough trauma. With this in mind, we’ve decided to share photos that capture our community’s resilience and humanity.

Stay safe and hopeful, WNC.

 

 

About Thomas Calder
Thomas Calder received his MFA in Fiction from the University of Houston's Creative Writing Program. His writing has appeared in Gulf Coast, the Miracle Monocle, Juked and elsewhere. His debut novel, The Wind Under the Door, is now available.
