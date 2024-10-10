In photos: Signs of hope in WNC

PEACEKEEPER: Ernest, a homeless community member, stepped up on Sept. 30 to keep order at the Citgo at 210 Biltmore Ave. on South Slope after he heard reports of fights over gas. Photo by Braulio Pescador-Martinez

MEETING NEEDS: People lines up at Double Crown on Haywood Road in West Asheville on Oct. 3 to gather first-aid and medical supplies to distribute throughout the community. Photo by Braulio Pescador-Martinez

DIRECTING TRAFFIC: N.C. Rep. Caleb Rudow, who is running to unseat U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards in District 11, helped direct traffic on Merrimon Avenue on Sept. 28, the day after the storm. Photo by Thomas Calder

AND THE BAND PLAYED ON: On Oct. 3, Dinah’s Daydream performed outside Mellow Mushroom in downtown Asheville. For several days, the restaurant has served free pizza to community members. Pictured, from left: James Dawkins, Jim Tanner and Alex Travers. Photo by Thomas Calder

Over the previous week and a half, we’ve seen plenty of devastating videos and photographs from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene. In Western North Carolina, lives have been lost, homes destroyed, businesses washed away, communities decimated. As a paper, we understand the importance of documenting such events, and will be doing so in future issues. But in the current moment, we feel the community has witnessed enough trauma. With this in mind, we’ve decided to share photos that capture our community’s resilience and humanity.

