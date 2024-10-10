In photos: Signs of hope in WNC

Over the previous week and a half, we’ve seen plenty of devastating videos and photographs from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene. In Western North Carolina, lives have been lost, homes destroyed, businesses washed away, communities decimated. As a paper, we understand the importance of documenting such events, and will be doing so in future issues. But in the current moment, we feel the community has witnessed enough trauma. With this in mind, we’ve decided to share photos that capture our community’s resilience and humanity.
Stay safe and hopeful, WNC.
COMMUNITY SERVICE: Volunteers preparing meals for first responders inside the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville on Oct. 4. Pictured, from left: Alan Smith, Tressa O’Brien, Kathryn Oxley, Nate Sly and Bob Clausen. Photo by Thomas Calder
FOOD ON THE GO: Strada Italiano provided residents with free lunch on Oct. 3. Pictured are chef Gabe Cerrato and Katie Szabo. Photo by Thomas Calder
AND THE BAND PLAYED ON: On Oct. 3, Dinah’s Daydream performed outside Mellow Mushroom in downtown Asheville. For several days, the restaurant has served free pizza to community members. Pictured, from left: James Dawkins, Jim Tanner and Alex Travers. Photo by Thomas Calder
WATER SUPPLY: Volunteers distributing water at Pack Square on Oct. 3. Photo by Caleb Johnson
FREE PIZZA: A line stretched down the block for free pizza at Mellow Mushroom on Oct. 1 in downtown Asheville. Photo by Caleb Johnson
COOKOUT: A free barbecue lunch was served Oct. 2 along the roadside on Patton Avenue. Photo by Caleb Johnson
PEOPLE POWER: Volunteers at a community distribution center at Double Crown in West Asheville worked on Oct. 2 to bring supplies to Latinx mobile-home communities. Photo by Braulio Pescador-Martinez
DIRECTING TRAFFIC: N.C. Rep. Caleb Rudow, who is running to unseat U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards in District 11, helped direct traffic on Merrimon Avenue on Sept. 28, the day after the storm. Photo by Thomas Calder
MEETING NEEDS: People lines up at Double Crown on Haywood Road in West Asheville on Oct. 3 to gather first-aid and medical supplies to distribute throughout the community. Photo by Braulio Pescador-Martinez
PEACEKEEPER: Ernest, a homeless community member, stepped up on Sept. 30 to keep order at the Citgo at 210 Biltmore Ave. on South Slope after he heard reports of fights over gas. Photo by Braulio Pescador-Martinez
HOT MEALS: Children joined support efforts on Oct. 3 to advertise free meals outside of Calvary Baptist Church and Canterbury School on Haywood Road in West Asheville. Photo by Caleb Johnson
