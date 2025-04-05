In photos: Thousands gathered at Pack Square Park for ‘Hands Off’ demonstration

Thousands gathered at Pack Square Park as part of the April 5 “Hands Off” Nationwide Day of Action. According to reports, an estimated 1,400 similar protests are taking place across the country. The Asheville event was sponsored by local groups Good Trouble WNC, Indivisible Asheville/WNC and the NC Poor People’s Campaign.
The two-hour rally featured nearly a dozen speakers, addressing issues on health care, climate, veterans’ rights, Social Security, Medicaid, education and the impact of federal cuts on local organizations and institutions. Along with speakers, the gathering featured performances by Womansong of Asheville and the Asheville Gay Men’s Chorus.
All photos by Thomas Calder.
Buncombe County Chair Amanda Edwards addresses the crowd. Photo by Thomas Calder
Kate McCarthy, speaking on behalf of federal workers. Photo by Thomas Calder
Shana Peele, president of Buncombe County Association of Educators. Photo by Thomas Calder
Asheville Gay Man’s Chorus. Photo by Thomas Calder
Tavon Wells, President of the National Association of Letter Carriers Association of WNC. Photo by Thomas Calder
Jay Carey, founder of ounder Resist & Persist. Photo by Thomas Calder
Leslie Boyd of N.C. Poor People’s Campaign. Photo by Thomas Calder
Patrick Berger of Sunrise Movement of WNC.
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
Before you comment
