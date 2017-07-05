Last night’s Independence Day celebration revisited

Here’s a look at yesterday’s Fourth of July festivities, hosted by the Asheville Downtown Association.

The Ingles Independence Day Celebration at Pack Square began at 2 p.m. and ran until 10 p.m. Local musician Kat Williams sang the National Anthem prior to the fireworks show. Additional musical performances included sets from Savannah Smith & Southern Soul, The Greenlanders, and the Mark O’Connor Band.

Photos from the day’s event were taken by local photographer Jeffrey DeCristofaro.