Local businesses band together to navigate insurance claims

Inside The Mule at Devil’s Foot Beverage, located on Sweeten Creek Road, there’s little evidence of Tropical Storm Helene. But through spoilage and business interruption, the craft drink maker accrued nearly $500,000 in damage.

Seven months later, owner Ben Colvin is still fighting to get an insurance payout. His company is one of 50 local organizations part of the Recovery Leadership Alliance (RLA), a group connecting storm-impacted businesses with resources such as business loans and grants, government contacts, legal assistance and advocacy.

Colvin says that most of the businesses in the alliance suffered business interruption and product loss more than property damage, and proving that to insurance companies has been challenging.

Since October, Colvin has filed four insurance claims totaling $60,000 between his two LLCs — Devil’s Foot Distillery and Devil’s Foot Beverage Co. — with his New York-based insurance provider Utica National Insurance. So far, he’s received $10,000 for business interruption caused by utility issues.

That payment is atop a $5,000 grant from Explore Asheville and $50,000 from the business network B Local, adding up to about 13% of his losses.

The insurance company states it has met its obligations, asserting in an email to Colvin that “our investigation has confirmed that the flood waters from Hurricane Helene flooded Duke Energy’s substation, which caused the power to go out.” Colvin’s policy exempts flood damage.

Using National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports and time stamps, Colvin counters that the substation failed before the damage could have been caused by floodwaters, indicating winds were to blame.

“It’s written like an only expert can understand it, and every glimmer of hope you have in that policy, the next paragraph down, you find there’s an exception that you probably fall in.” Colvin says. “Essentially, every policy has a flood exemption. Unless you have a specific flood policy, you’re never going to get that covered, or they’re not going to do it easily.”

Colvin’s insurance provider did not respond to requests from Xpress for comment.

Strength in numbers

For the past seven months, Ginger Frank, founder of Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn, has had similar struggles interpreting Michigan-based Auto-Owners Insurance Co.’s flood exemption.

“That business interruption insurance doesn’t kick in unless the building itself is physically impacted. They do not count not being able to use the building as being impacted. So power being out, water being out, roads not being cleared, employees not being able to get to work, all of those things don’t qualify for the business being impacted. We would be better off if the roof of our buildings flew off,” Frank says.

Last August, Poppy moved into a new facility and planned to work overtime in October to build up orders for the holidays. But that came to a halt when the storm knocked out power, resulting in $1 million in losses. So far, Frank has received one $50,000 Small Business Administration (SBA) loan.

Fueled by her frustrations that are shared by other businesses, Frank spearheaded RLA in January with an email thread. Soon, she moved the online conversation to in-person meetings.

“Obviously, we can fight the insurance company. We can communicate with our state and local government about grant opportunities. But we also have to figure out — if none of that stuff ever comes through — what are we going to do? We’ve got to get creative here,” Frank says.

Little did she know another business owner was contemplating a similar group in a neighboring county.

Planning long term

Maddison Lake‘s CanvasPrints.com, a manufacturer that prints on canvas at Fletcher Business Park, was flooded during Helene. Lake was forming his own coalition in Henderson County, but when he heard about Frank’s plans, the two joined forces.

Lake anticipates a long recovery. “What are we going to do in the meantime?” he asked fellow RLA members at an April 22 meeting at Ginger’s Revenge. “How are we going to navigate creditors? How are we going to navigate landlords? How are we going to do these things? That’s really what the RLA is, just to be an information hub to help navigate those things, and that provides the overall gap that small-business owners need.”

During the event, businesses heard updates from both Buncombe County and Asheville officials, along with representatives from Explore Asheville and the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce. Also in attendance was an officer from the Small Business Administration and James Curren, licensed public adjuster and executive director of the Niland Group, who represents policyholders and helps them to work through claims.

At the gathering, One World Brewing founder Lisa Schutz noted that between One World downtown and One World West, the businesses had at least $100,000 in losses from Helene closures. Since reopening, Schutz added, net losses have doubled.

She’s worried what this might mean for other downtown shops. “When you have all these downtown businesses that should be alive and all these businesses closed around you, it’s hard to recover from that,” Schutz told Xpress during the April 22 meeting.

Lake went on to inform the group that a lot of business owners are entering the fatigue phase because “no one seems to care anymore.”

“The biggest problem that we’re seeing from an RLA standpoint right now is that service businesses are down 35%-45% in revenue. I think everybody is scared as hell for this summer,” Lake said.

RLA’s meeting schedule is posted on the group’s website at avl.mx/erh. At its next session, Lake noted that the group will discuss steps to apply for federal funds and other grant opportunities.

“Frankly, a lot of times, the government has a problem distributing the money because nobody knows even how to apply for it,” Lake told fellow members at the April 22 meeting.

The end goal is to combine local, regional and federal funds to restore businesses to where they were before Tropical Storm Helene. The RLA is applying for tax-exempt status with the Internal Revenue Service.

“Today we’re at an inflection point,” Lake said. “I bet everyone in here is probably like, well, I’m going to have to file bankruptcy. What does that look like? There’s not a lot of resources [for small-business owners], or singular resources, and that’s the gap that the RLA is trying to help navigate.”