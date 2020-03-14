N.C. public schools to close beginning Monday, March 16, for at least two weeks

At 4:30 p.m. on March 14, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced that all public schools in the state will close beginning Monday, March 16, and continuing at least through Monday, March 30.
Announcement from Asheville City Schools:
Governor Cooper has proactively made the decision to close all public school districts across the state beginning this Monday, March 16th – Monday, March 30th.
Therefore, we will be adjusting our 2019-2020 calendar to include the Governor’s decision as well as the following changes:
- Monday, March 16th will be an Optional Workday for our staff. The Optional Workday will give our teachers additional support as they continue to prepare for an extended period of at-home learning.
- Our Food Distribution Sites will officially open on Tuesday, March 17th. We will be sending follow-up information concerning these sites.
- At-home learning will begin on Tuesday, March 17th – Monday, March 30th. Beginning this upcoming Tuesday, elementary students should use their at-home learning packets, while secondary students should use their district-provided device to complete assignments through Canvas.
- We anticipate returning to school on Tuesday, March 31 . However, we understand the severity of the coronavirus may impact this return date.
We will, of course, continue to work closely with Buncombe County Health and Human Services and are committed to keeping you informed.
These are unprecedented times, but please know the health, safety and education of our students remains our ultimate focus in every decision we make.
Statement from Mark Jewell, President of the North Carolina Association of Educators:
“We appreciate Governor Cooper’s careful consideration of all the impacts a statewide closure of our public school system would have on educators, students, parents, and the wider community. Ultimately, we think this is the correct decision, and we thank him for acting decisively in the best interest of everyone involved.”
