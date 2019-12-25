Nancy J. Cable reviews of her top five reading list in 2019

Nancy J. Cable, chancellor of UNC Asheville, reviews her best reads in 2019.
- Family of Earth: A Southern Mountain Childhood by Wilma Dykeman: This book was given to me by Jim Stokely, Wilma Dykeman’s son. It is a wonderful story of her life that was discovered as a typewritten manuscript after her death in 2006. She was quite an upstart and wrote about how the environment would either take care of us or destroy us.
- Confident Pluralism: Surviving and Thriving Through Deep Difference by John D. Inazu: This book is on my desk right now. I’ve been reading this with regard to UNC Asheville’s diversity and equity work.
- Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver: Oh, what a novel!
- The Overstory by Richard Powers: This is a book that is fundamentally about the environment. It’s a parable about trees as people.
- More Fearless Change: Strategies for Making Your Ideas Happen by Mary Lynn Manns and Linda Rising: I have been using this book as a guide for some of the strategic work we are undertaking at the university. Dr. Manns is a professor in the Department of Management and Accountancy at UNC Asheville.
