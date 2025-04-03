Nature Center reopens after damage from Helene

More than five months after Tropical Storm Helene destroyed roads and the main bridge to the Western North Carolina Nature Center, the wildlife park reopened last month. In a press release, Nature Center Director Chris Gentile said he initially expected that it would be at least a year before the park could reopen due to the extensive flood damage.

“Thanks to the steadfast work of our city workers, the [N.C. Department of Transportation] and a myriad of community partners, we are ready to welcome guests back,” Gentile said.

The center also made improvements to its Gateway to the Southern Appalachians exhibit.

According to the same press release, the park will also open its butterfly garden in the summer as well as complete renovations to barn and farmyard space and expand the gift shop.

Friends of the WNC Nature Center, the nonprofit that supports the center and advocates for conservation, sent staff and volunteers throughout the region during the shutdown to provide hands-on wildlife experiences at schools, libraries and community centers.

The WNC Nature Center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with last admission at 3:30 pm. The ticket office is now cashless. Tickets are available in advance online or in person using credit/debit and prepaid cash cards.

The route to the Nature Center is new since Gashes Creek Bridge was destroyed. For directions and more information, visit avl.mx/emi.

Forum offers guidance on supporting public lands

Key environmental leaders in Western North Carolina and East Tennessee will host a public forum on how communities can work together to support public lands and national parks Wednesday, April 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at The Mule, Devil’s Foot Beverage Co., 131 Sweeten Creek Road, suite 10.

The event will include short presentations by representatives of several organizations with a presence in the region, including the Appalachian Watershed Alliance, Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife, MountainTrue and others. All the organizations maintain staff or offices in the region, working on a variety of issues and missions related to public lands, parks, landscape connectivity, and the health and continued viability of the regions wildlife and forests. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit avl.mx/eo7.

Hendersonville promotes Bradford pear tree removal

The Hendersonville Tree Board and N.C. State University are sponsoring the Bradford Pear Bounty, an invasive tree replacement program that rewards property owners for removing harmful species from their land. The event will be held Saturday, April 12, from 9-11 a.m., at 305 Williams St., Hendersonville.

Over 200 native trees will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants must own property within the City of Hendersonville and provide a photo of an invasive species they have removed or treated with herbicide. Registration is required. More information at avl.mx/pryo.

BRP Foundation earns engagement award

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, the nonprofit that serves as a conservation advocate and fundraising partner for the Blue Ridge Parkway, received the 2025 Outstanding Public Engagement Award from the Public Lands Alliance for its Blue Ridge Rising initiative that was created to strengthen relationships and foster economic development within the communities that neighbor the Blue Ridge Parkway. The award recognizes products, displays, programs or services that build meaningful and sustainable connections between individuals and America’s public lands. More information at avl.mx/emm.

WNC trout waters accessibility maps available

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission completed its spring and summer Delayed Harvest and Hatchery Supported trout stocking schedule after assessing impacts from Tropical Storm Helene. The list, which informs anglers of all the locations the commission will be open and stocked during the spring and summer, was developed after disaster assessments of each location determined stream damage impacts, parking and access infrastructure damage, and whether the location can safely be accessed by stocking trucks and anglers. More information at avl.mx/emn.

Registration open for certified burner training

The state Forest Service is offering a North Carolina Certified Burner class Monday-Thursday, May 19-22. All 2025 Certified Burner classes include virtual classroom sessions and in-person group field activities. Topics include the state’s Prescribed Burn Act, weather, fuels, topography, fire danger rating, managing smoke, firing techniques and burn plans. Participants will need a laptop or tablet, a microphone and reliable high-speed internet. A $25 fee will be collected before the course begins. More information at avl.mx/emo.

Spring series at the N.C. Arboretum

The N.C. Arboretum is launching has launched Spring Into the Arb — a new series of events and happenings taking place through June. The series culminates with the Blue Ridge Bonsai Society Show on Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7. Spring Into the Arb events and programs are included with the regular Arboretum parking fee of $20 per vehicle; Arboretum Society Members get in free. Additional admission is required for the Asheville Orchid Festival and Bonsai Show. More information at avl.mx/9fx.

UNCA vows no changes to Botanical Gardens site

According to a March 25 press release, the UNC Asheville has allowed the independent nonprofit, the Asheville Botanical Garden, to manage the Botanical Garden site on the UNCA campus. The site showcases native plants of the Southern Appalachian region and serves as a living classroom and urban destination for students, educators and the broader public. The two entities released a joint public statement regarding the continued use of the garden:

“While the garden property lies within the boundary of the university’s designated Millennial Campus, the university has no intention of developing or altering the Botanical Garden site,” the statement reads. “UNC Asheville and the Asheville Botanical Garden are currently engaged in positive and productive conversations to extend the existing lease and deepen the collaborative relationship between our institutions. Both parties are committed to ensuring that the Botanical Garden remains protected, thriving and open to the community for generations to come.”