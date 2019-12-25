New to Asheville in 2019

Mission Hospital President and CEO Chad Patrick reflects on his new life in Asheville.
Since moving to Asheville this past summer, I have enjoyed and appreciated many things about my new home. It was difficult to narrow it down to a top 5, but here it is:
- The people and the staff at the hospital: Moving to a new place is always full of change, but my amazing colleagues at Mission Hospital and the people I have met in the community have eased my transition, and my family and I are feeling quite welcomed and at home.
- The local community: Being the president of our local hospital really makes me appreciate local businesses, local farm-to-table at our restaurants and the whole feeling of community here.
- The geography: Standing almost anywhere in the new North Tower at Mission Hospital gives me spectacular views of the mountains. I felt especially appreciative of the views when the fall foliage was in full color.
- The wildlife – with the exception of the bear in our driveway!
- The vibrant and creative feel of this area: There is art all around us and it’s inspiring.
