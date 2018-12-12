News in brief: NCDOT to host public meeting on I-40 interchange in Black Mountain

Asheville Police Department releases new data sets

A word to the data lovers among us: The Asheville Police Department has released citizen complaint and emergency call data online through the city’s open data portal (avl.mx/5gr).

Beginning with Jan. 1, 2018, the complaint data set includes the date, disposition and status of each citizen complaint, as well as the nature of the allegation. The emergency call data set includes the incident number, call time, block-level address, nature of the call and its disposition. The data will be updated quarterly.

Also available on the data portal are APD traffic stop reports, crime statistics and other information.

Weigh in on proposed I-40 interchange in Black Mountain

According to a press release from the N.C. Department of Transportation, the department seeks input on a proposed project to “convert the bridge on [Interstate 40] over Blue Ridge Road into an interchange, widen Blue Ridge Road from just south of the new interchange to U.S. [Highway] 70, create a roundabout at the intersection of N.C. [Highway] 9 and Blue Ridge Road and replace the bridge over Swannanoa River.”

A public meeting 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Lakeview Clubhouse at Lake Tomahawk Park, 401 Laurel Circle, Black Mountain, will provide residents with information about three design options and an opportunity to give input on the project plans.

The project is expected to begin in fiscal year 2019, with construction kicking off two years later. A project cost estimate has not yet been established.